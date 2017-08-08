

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation eased in July to the lowest level in seven months, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 3.0 percent increase in June.



Moreover, the latest inflation was the weakest since December last year, when prices had risen 2.2 percent.



Food prices grew 6.6 percent annually in July and housing costs went up by 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices declined 5.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.7 percent from June, when it rose by 0.2 percent. It was the first decrease in eleven months.



