REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Graybug Vision, Inc., a venture-stage pharmaceutical company committed to developing potentially transformative therapies for ocular diseases including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma, announced that Jeffrey L. Cleland, PhD., President and CEO, will present a corporate overview and discuss plans for its first clinical trial of GB-102 in wet AMD at the OIS@ASRS one-day meeting on August 10 in Boston, MA.

Graybug Vision has two products in preclinical development for the treatment of ocular diseases. Its lead product, GB-102, is a novel injectable depot formulation containing a compound that blocks angiogenesis pathways through multiple receptors (e.g., VEGFR) for the potentially twice per year treatment of wet AMD. A Phase 1/2 study of GB-102 in wet AMD patients will be initiated in Q3 2017. In a preclinical, 6 month in vivo study, GB-102 demonstrated minimal side effects. A second-generation GB-102 product for potential once per year treatment of wet AMD is also in development. In addition, preclinical studies are ongoing to select one or more novel compounds for the twice per year treatment of glaucoma.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Session Title: Retinal Drug Delivery

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2017

Time: 1:35 PM to 2:10 PM

Venue: Sheraton Boston

Address: 39 Dalton St, Boston, MA

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision is developing novel products for the treatment of people with ocular diseases. The company's proprietary injectable products are designed to enable less frequent administration and to reduce the burden of treatment for patients with ocular diseases. The company's lead product, GB-102, has the potential for twice per year injections to treat patients with neovascular (wet) AMD. Graybug Vision has developed a library of compounds to treat glaucoma, a leading cause of progressive, irreversible vision loss worldwide, by lowering intraocular pressure alone or in combination with neuroprotection when injected twice per year into the subconjunctiva. For more information, please visit www.graybug.com.

