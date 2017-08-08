A-Share Listed Pharmaceutical Companies Report 2017: Driven by Accelerating Urbanization & Improving Healthcare System

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "A-Share Listed Pharmaceutical Companies - Profiles and Financial Data" company profile has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In this report, the researcher analyzes 161 pharmaceutical enterprises listed in A-share market in China.

With the growing Chinese economy and increasing residents' income, people's purchasing power of pharmaceuticals has been enhanced. China's aging population also promotes demand for pharmaceuticals. In 2016, revenues from main businesses of China's pharmaceutical industry reached CNY 2,963.59 billion, up by 9.9% YOY; profits were CNY 321.64 billion, up by 15.6% YOY.



Among sub-industries, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), pharmaceutical preparations and medical devices maintained strong profitability, witnessing their profits grow by 25.9%, 16.8% and 32.3%, respectively. The revenues from main businesses of pharmaceutical preparations, TCM decoction pieces processing, sanitary materials & medical products and medical devices industries were higher than average and grew by 10.8%, 12.7%, 11.5% and 13.3%, respectively.

CRI expects that in the next few years, demand for pharmaceuticals will rise with increasing residents' income, upgrading consumption, aging population, accelerating urbanization and improving healthcare system, promoting the development of China's pharmaceutical industry.



Companies Mentioned

Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd. (603658.SH)

Beijing Tongrentang Co., Ltd. (600085.SH)

Buchang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (603858.SH)

China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (600062.SH)

Chongqing Taiji Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. (600129.SH)

Furen Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co., Ltd. (600781.SH)

Ginwa Enterprise (Group) Inc. (600080.SH)

Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co., Ltd. (600252.SH)

Guangyuyuan Chinese Herbal Medicine Co., Ltd. (600771.SH)

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited (600332.SH)

Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (600594.SH)

HPGC Renmintongtai Pharmaceutical Corporation (600829.SH)

Hainan Poly Pharm. Co., Ltd. (300630.SZ)

Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co., Ltd. (600671.SH)

Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co., Ltd. (600664.SH)

Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutial Co., Ltd. (600285.SH)

Henan Taloph Pharmaceutical Stock Co., Ltd. (600222.SH)

Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (600566.SH)

Humanwell Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. (600079.SH)

Hunan Fangsheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (603998.SH)

(100+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:

(1) Financial Indexes

(2) Summary of Income Statement

(3) Summary of Balance Sheet

(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bp585k/ashare_listed

