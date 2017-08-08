VHT Wins Top Honors from Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Contact Center Customer Engagement with its Innovative Software Suite, VHT Navigator'

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the contact center software market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Virtual Hold Technology (VHT) with the 2017 North America Frost & Sullivan Award for New Product Innovation.

Click here for the full multimedia experience of this release - http://bit.ly/2vc1NcO

Customer care executives, industry experts and market analysts agree that when it comes to service - consumers today desperately need navigation assistance. VHT Navigator' is an easy-to-integrate customer engagement solution that can be deployed across channels as an overlay for current systems. There is no need to 'rip and replace' existing infrastructure investments and applications. The solution complements, informs, and updates any routing, CTI, IVR, CRM, or external resource; thereby, providing a true 360-degree view of the customer.

VHT has been an innovator in enhancing the customer journey for Fortune 1000 companies across industry verticals like telecommunications, financial services, insurance, cable, utilities, healthcare and retail.

VHT Navigator' addresses disconnected or fractured customer experiences and improves customer engagement and outcomes. Its context-driven data enables it to:

CAPTURE - Context Data Capture gathers structured and unstructured data using VHT Navigator' 's flexible, open interface. Information is gathered and stored as unstructured events rather than structured records.

's flexible, open interface. Information is gathered and stored as unstructured events rather than structured records. ANALYZE - Business Rules and Data Configuration Management provides centralized management and configuration of rules.

NAVIGATE - Business Functions define the types of actions VHT Navigator' performs when communicating with external systems to gather or send customer-specific information.

"VHT Navigator''s event-driven architecture analyzes historical and real-time interaction details between the customer and organization, across time, channel silos and systems," noted Principal Analyst, Michael DeSalles "This becomes a competitive differentiator since this data is not normally captured and known." He adds, "Instead of merely meeting customer expectations, VHT Navigator' creates loyal, delighted brand advocates out of customers."

VHT Navigator' can be deployed independently or in combination with the following VHT-branded contact center solutions:

VHT Callback', which calculates and quotes the expected wait time and gives callers the option to receive a callback.

VHT Conversation Bridge', which allows customers to request a callback through non-voice channels such as web or mobile.

VHT Agent Assist', which enables agents engaged with callers that require a transfer to check wait times in available queues and schedule callbacks.

VHT Notification Suite', which delivers a near real-time feed of events of the status of VHT callbacks.

Finally, VHT Navigator' establishes the relationship between events and the progress toward outcomes. The addition of customizable dashboards helps organizations further tailor VHT Navigator' to their customer's requirements and entrench its position as the solution provider of choice to contact centers in North America.

"Frost & Sullivan believes that VHT Navigator' offers a tremendous opportunity to help contact centers, globally, move from a cost-focus to a value-add focus," adds DeSalles. "This signals a huge paradigm shift; from merely satisfying consumers to creating loyal, delighted brand advocates and ambassadors."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this Award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The Award recognises the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it gives customers, which in turn raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify Best Practices in the industry.

About Virtual Hold Technology (VHT)

Virtual Hold Technology (VHT) offers a suite of complementary, patented solutions that help organizations enhance the customer journey in order to achieve greater loyalty, efficiency and revenue. Multichannel solutions provide the opportunity to enrich the brand and deepen the customer relationship with every interaction. Deployed seamlessly within any single or multivendor environment, our virtual queuing and customer engagement solutions are designed to empower customers, agents and brands. To learn more about how Virtual Hold Technology can help transform how you serve your customers, visit http://www.virtualhold.com or email info@virtualhold.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: Claudia.Toscano@frost.com