

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMI) reported that its revenue for the third-quarter to be flat to up by 3% quarter-over-quarter. The company expects Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding the effect of employee bonus accrual, government funding and gain from the disposal of living quarters, to range from $179 million to $185 million for the third-quarter.



Revenue for the second-quarter of 2017 was $751.2 million, an increase of 8.8% from $690.2 million last year.



