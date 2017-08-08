

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMI) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $33.32 million, or $0.04 per share. This was lower than $94.49 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $751.19 million. This was up from $690.22 million last year.



Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $33.32 Mln. vs. $94.49 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -64.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.04 vs. $0.11 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -63.6% -Revenue (Q2): $751.19 Mln vs. $690.22 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX