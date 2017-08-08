StepInside will help shoppers and visitors navigate the nation's largest retail and entertainment destination

The iconic Mall of America shopping complex has installed a sophisticated indoor positioning system (IPS), StepInside®, with the help of industry leader Senion. The technology, which works like GPS for indoor locations, is designed to help the mall enhance its visitor experiences by directing visitors to their desired retail, restaurant, or entertainment destination within the complex through an app on their mobile devices. It is believed to be the largest retail installation of IPS in the United States to date.

As North America's largest retail and entertainment complex, Mall of America incorporates more than 5.6 million square feet of retail, attractions and hotel space, including more than 520 retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe®, the nation's largest indoor family theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; the nation's longest indoor zip line, mini-golf, hotels and more.

Mall of America, now in its 25th year, is a top American tourist and vacation destination, and as such continuously explores ways to ensure a top-notch visitor experience for its 40 million guests annually. Senion's indoor positioning system technology, leveraging Cisco Access Points, will help Mall guests, tourists and visitors from around the world better navigate the expansive complex through the Mall of America app.

"The bricks-and-mortar retail leaders of tomorrow will be those who are taking full advantage of what technology can offer today for enhancing guest experiences," said Dr. Christian Lundquist, CEO and Co-Founder of Senion. "Mall of America is taking a very ambitious leadership stake in location-based services and Senion is very proud that our StepInside® solution is fulfilling a vital component in their efforts."

"As a destination that welcomes millions of visitors from around the world each year, MOA is continuously implementing new offerings to enhance the guest experience and make the property more accessible," said Jill Renslow, SVP of Marketing and Business Development at Mall of America. "StepInside® indoor positioning system, allows us to offer step-by-step wayfinding, a more personalized visit that caters to the guest preference, and a way for visitors to more easily connect with our brands and attractions."

StepInside® is a comprehensive suite designed for accurate indoor positioning for mobile devices, providing a smooth, accurate and responsive user experience, in real time.

About Mall of America®

Mall of America (MOA) is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America. At 5.6 million square feet, MOA boasts more than 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; hotels; Nickelodeon Universe, the nation's largest indoor family theme park featuring 27 rides; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium, home to sharks, sting rays and an amazing underwater tunnel; FlyOver America a 4D immersive flight adventure; Crayola Experience; Rainforest Café; Hard Rock Café; the nation's longest indoor zip line and an 18-hole mini golf course. The Mall, a top American tourist and vacation destination, opened in August of 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn.

About Senion

Senion is a global leader in indoor positioning solutions, bringing a seamless, responsive, and consumer-friendly foundation for location-based services applications. Senion comprehensive IPS services include analytics, wayfinding, geofencing, friend finder and tracking. With more than 300 IPS installations globally, Senion has worked closely with shopping malls, hospitals, corporate campuses and more to improve workflows. Senion is headquartered in Linkoping, Sweden, and San Francisco. Find us on the web at www.senion.com.

