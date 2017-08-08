MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex or the Company") (TSX VENTURE: AMX) announces that a 3D modelling contract for the Perron Gold property has been awarded to InnovExplo. All data for the modelling will come from the work previously performed by Amex Exploration as well as all the work done by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) from 2013 to 2017. From this modelling, drill targets will be identified and a drilling program will be presented. The 3D model as well as drilling proposal should be finalized by the end of September.

Stephane Faure, Geo, PhD of InnovExplo will be in charge of the Amex work program. He is a well acquainted with the Perron property and the geology of the area. Once the modelling is complete, Amex expects to launch an exploration program that should primarily focus on the original Amex discovery hole PE-13-03 which returned an intercept of 41.4 meters at 2.19 g/t Au, including of 19.1 g/t Au over 2 meters (see PR2013-03-19).

"Now that we have recovered all of the data from the work performed on the property to date, the creation of 3D modeling based on mineralization, structure, geochemistry and geology will enable us to better understand the main gold features of Perron. This modeling will optimize the success of future drilling on this very prospective property that could host various types of economic gold deposits," said Jacques Trottier, Executive Chairman of Amex.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to develop and bring into production viable gold and base metals deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4518 hectares; the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

