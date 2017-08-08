Net Insight AB: Net Insight strengthens US sales team

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that the company has strengthened its US sales team with five new appointments since April this year.

Dan Donnelly has been appointed Head of Sales for the Americas with a focus on combing Direct and Channel Partner sales. Donnelly has more than 25 years of experience in broadcasting with leading technology companies. He joined Net Insight at the beginning of April.

Joining Donnelly's team, Net Insight has also appointed the following people:

Doug Jost has joined Net Insight as Director of Sales for the US Central Region. Jost is a cable industry veteran with 25 years of experience working with the entire spectrum of multichannel video distributors, including companies such as Showtime and MAV TV.

George Woodford has been appointed Net Insight's Northeast Regional Sales Director based in Washington, D.C. Woodford has more than 20 years of experience working in telecommunications sales, with 10 years in video and IP transport and production sales. Woodford has joined Net Insight from Nevion.

Quent Hanna has taken up the position of Western Region Sales Director at Net Insight after more than 20years at Tektronix. Hanna brings with him vast industry experience working in broadcast and production systems sales, with 15 years in video and IP measurement technology sales in Silicon Valley. Hanna will be based in Northern California.

Adam Zee has been named Inside Sales for North America. Zee comes with experience from Akamai, targeting large media and high-tech companies.

In addition, Net Insight's Brad Wensley and Todd Bayne have moved over to

Geartech Technologies, Net Insight's largest reseller in North America, where they are assigned to handle new accounts for Net Insight products and services.

"The Americas is a key market for Net Insight and while we have seen some great success over the past years, we are never satisfied. With this strong team on board I feel confident that we can achieve the high goals we have set for the company," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. "With a solution portfolio that now includes the ScheduALL® software suite, internet contribution through the Nimbra VA series, Nimbra Media Gateway and Nimbra MSR; and live OTT through Sye, there is a real need to grow the sales team to ensure we are presenting solutions and informing customers and prospects about the benefits derived from implementing them."

The team mentioned above all started from early April 2017 to July 2017. The team also consists of Cliff Simpson and Lu Reece.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net (https://netinsight.net)

Net Insight strengthens US sales team (http://hugin.info/130084/R/2126179/811685.pdf)



