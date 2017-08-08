Battery Elimination in Electronics and Electrical Engineering 2018-2028: Eliminating Energy Storage From Building Controls, Cellphones, Robot Ships

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Battery Elimination in Electronics and Electrical Engineering 2018-2028" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report explains how batteries have serious limitations of cost, safety, performance and life. Learn how lithium-ion batteries will dominate the market for at least ten years and probably much longer yet no lithium-ion cell is inherently safe and no lithium-ion battery management system can ensure safety in all circumstances. For example, Tesla says it will have solar bodywork on all its electric vehicles but, as this trend from "components in a box" to structural electronics and electrics progresses, the batteries are the problem because even solid state ones swell and shrink in use. They would destroy bodywork.



The report uniquely examines the many ways of eliminating batteries, confounding the skeptics with many examples currently operating, from electronics to buses and the power grid. Learn how batteries are needed less and less with the advent of energy harvesting with greatly improved continuity such as Airborne Wind Energy and multi-mode. It is noted that electronics and electrics need far less energy nowadays, making battery elimination more feasible: think ultra low power ARM chips, LEDs and high voltage, high speed traction motors for example.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary and Conclusions



2. Introduction



3. Eliminating Energy Storage From Building Controls, Cellphones, Robot Ships



4. Internet of Things Nodes Without Energy Storage: Enocean



5. Electric Vehicles and E-Cooking Progress To No Battery



6. Grid Without Energy Storage?



7. Energy Harvesting Technologies For Battery Replacement



8. Applications Now And In Future



9. Technologies And Systems



10. Technology: Electrodynamic



11. Technology: Photovoltaics



13. Technology: Piezoelectrics



14. Capacitive Electrostatic



15. Magnetostrictive, Microbial, Nantenna



16. Triboelectric



