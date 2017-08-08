Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2017) - Ashanti Gold Corp. (TSXV: AGZ) ("Ashanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to purchase 100% of the Kossanto East Project (the "Project") from Alecto Minerals PLC ("Alecto"). For a purchase price of CAD $1 million, Ashanti will have full ownership of the Kossanto East Project, while Alecto will retain a 1.5% Net Smelter Return ("NSR"). Ashanti has the right to purchase some or all of the 1.5% NSR by paying to Alecto $100,000 for each 0.1% NSR purchased (the "NSR"). The government of Mali has a carried 10% interest in all minerals and mining concessions in Mali, thus the 100% interest in the Project will be a net interest of 90% for Ashanti Gold.

The Company currently holds an option to acquire a 65% interest in the Project upon completion of a pre-feasibility study within three years, while Alecto would retain the NSR (see press release November 28, 2016). Upon closing of the acquisition, the prior option agreement will terminate.

Tim McCutcheon, CEO, says: "We are extremely happy to be able to make this acquisition. There was a one-time special situation whereby Ashanti could take title to Kossanto in a very favorable transaction, and we decided to take advantage of this opportunity."

About Kossanto East Project

The Project is a 66.41 km2 concession in the prolific Kenieba Inlier, the northwestern-most exposure of Birimian rocks in West Africa. The Project has six known pods of mineralization. Two have been partially explored by past operator, Alecto Minerals PLC. Ashanti completed a 53 hole, 6,073 metre drill program in June - July 2017 and is announcing drill results as available (see press releases July 10, 2017 and August 2, 2017). The Kenieba Inlier is a major geological province for gold mineralization. Over the last twenty-five years more than 40M ounces of gold has been discovered in proximity to key structures resulting in the construction of multiple mines, including the world class Loulo, Sadiola, Yatela, Gounkoto, Segala and Tabakoto (see Figure 1).