Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2017) - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (TSXV: ADD) ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's summer 2017 exploration program at it's wholly owned CAP Property, located approximately 80 km northwest of Prince George, B.C., has resulted in the discovery of a new Carbonatite-Syenite Complex.

According to Jody Dahrouge, P.Geo. and President of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. (consultant to Arctic Star):

"We are extremely grateful to be part of the group which conceptualized and discovered this hitherto unknown carbonatite-syenite complex. Carbonatite is an extremely rare rock type with only around 550 complexes identified worldwide. In addition to their rarity, they are also well-known for being the source of production for a plethora of commodities, including being the dominate source for niobium and rare earth elements (REEs). The potential rewards associated with a new discovery such as at CAP cannot be overstated."

Mineralized carbonatite systems have been mined for and/or are potential sources for commodities such as REE's, niobium, tantalum, copper, nickel, iron, titanium, zirconium, platinum group elements (PGEs), gold, fluorspar, lime, sodalite, and vermiculite. Strong demand growth, stemming in part from a number of green energy solutions, has placed upward price pressure on a number of those commodities associated with carbonatites.

Some of the more notable active and past producing carbonatite deposits known worldwide include Palabora (Cu, Ni, Au, PGE's, other), South Africa; Bayon Obo (REE's, Fe, Nb, fluorspar), China; Araxa (Nb), Brazil; Cargill (Phosphate), Canada; Niobec (Nb), Canada; Mountain Pass (REE's), United States; and Mount Weld (REE's), Australia.

To date, exploration at CAP has focused on an approximate 3,000 by 1,000 metre area, which was highlighted by prior geophysical survey's as well as a number of anomalous Nb-REE geochemical rock and soil samples. The 2017 work has included the completion of four drill holes, geologic mapping and sampling, and prospecting. Highlights include:

- Carbonatite and/or alkaline rock types intersected in 2 of 4 drill holes,

- an approximate 90-m mapped strike-length of carbonatite in outcrop with apparent estimated thickness of >50 m; and

- the discovery of numerous additional outcrops of carbonatite, and related rocks, across an area measuring approximately 800 by 200 m.

The most significant drill hole to date, CAP17-004 with an orientation of (163°/-55°) intersected:

- 53 m to 75 m - Calcite Carbonatite, Fenite, Syenite, Country Rock

- 75 m to 152 m -Carbonatite (variable composition)

- 152 m to 219 m - Syenite and Fenite; EOH.

The true thickness of these intersections is uncertain at this time.

The Company cautions, that although a diverse mineral assemblage is present throughout the core, it is too early to determine if any metals or minerals may be present in significant concentrations. Samples are currently being collected and are expected to arrive at the lab shortly.

Given the discovery of a new carbonatite complex at the CAP Property, the Company has staked an additional 15 claims totaling 7,657 hectares. The claims cover a north to northwest trending ridge which extends from CAP towards the Wicheeda REE Deposit, some 50 km to the northwest. The total Property now exceeds 10,482 hectares.

Further details will be released as they come available.

Jody Dahrouge, B.Sc, P.Geo., Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.