

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $3.92 million, or $0.29 per share. This was up from $1.96 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $62.32 million. This was up from $57.99 million last year.



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.92 Mln. vs. $1.96 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 93.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q2): $62.32 Mln vs. $57.99 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $60 - $65 Mln



