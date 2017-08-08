

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $91.1 million, or $1.11 per share. This was up from $89.5 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 12.9% to $1.35 billion. This was down from $1.55 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $91.1 Mln. vs. $89.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.8% -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $1.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -12.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX