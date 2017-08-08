The "Computer System Validation Reduce Costs and Avoid 483s" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This Computer System Validation Training course will explore proven techniques for reducing costs associated with implementing, using, and maintaining computer systems in regulated environments. Today, the FDA performs both GxP and Part 11 inspections, the Europeans have released an updated Annex 11 regulation that expands Part 11 requirements and companies must update their systems and processes to maintain compliance.

Many companies outsource IT resources and are involved in Software as a Service (SaaS) and cloud computing. These vendors are not regulated, and therefore, regulated companies must ensure compliance for both infrastructure qualification and computer system validation to avoid FDA form 483s and Warning Letters.

This Computer System Validation Training course is intended for these regulated companies, software vendors, and SaaS/cloud providers.

The seminar instructor will:

Address the latest computer system industry standards for data security,data transfer, audit trails, electronic records and signatures, software validation, and computer system validation.

Help participants understand the specific requirements associated with local and SaaS/cloud hosting solutions.

Illustrate the importance of validating the quality process and every computerized system used in laboratory, clinical, and manufacturing settings.

Demonstrate how to decrease software implementation times and lower costs using a 10-step risk-based approach to computer system validation.

Review recent FDA inspection trends and discuss how to streamline document authoring, revision, review, and approval.

