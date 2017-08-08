

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said that its full year guidance on a constant currency basis is unchanged. The full year Fiscal 2018 and second quarter guidance excludes restructuring-related and other charges expected to be recorded primarily in connection with the Company's Way Forward plan.



For Fiscal 2018, the company continues to expect net revenue to decrease 8% to 9%, excluding the impact of foreign currency. Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency is expected to have minimal impact on revenue growth in Fiscal 2018; this is more favorable than the previous guidance of 150 basis points of negative impact given recent movements in foreign exchange rates.



In the second quarter of Fiscal 2018, the Company expects net revenue to be down 9-10%, excluding the impact of foreign currency. Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency is expected to have approximately 40 basis points of negative impact on revenue growth in the second quarter of Fiscal 2018. The company expects capital expenditures of approximately $300 million for fiscal 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX