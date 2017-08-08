FREDERICK, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- BioElectronics Corporation (OTC PINK: BIEL), www.bielcorp.com is pleased to report on the progress of its Migraine prevention clinical study. The randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled study involving 48 subjects is designed to investigate if ActiPatch therapy can be used to prevent the frequency and intensity of migraine attacks. Since receiving IRB-approval for the protocol in May 2017, 32 subjects (66%) have been successfully enrolled into the study.

The principal investigator (PI) leading the study is Dr. Barry Eppley, M.D., D.M.D., a plastic surgeon at the Indiana University Health Hospital and clinical professor at the Indiana School of Medicine. Sree Koneru, Ph.D., VP of Product Development at BioElectronics and Ian Rawe, Ph.D., Director of Clinical Research at BioElectronics are the co-PI's and will assist in timely completion of the study. "There has been an overwhelming amount of positive response from the Migraine community. At our current rate or enrollment, we expect the study to be completed in Q4 of 2017," Dr. Koneru said.

Migraine is a debilitating condition that affects more than 36 million Americans, accounting for nearly $36 billion in direct and indirect costs every year in the US alone [1].

