TULSA, OK -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- RJD Green (OTC PINK: RJDG), updates planned audit.

RJD Green Inc. Chief Financial Officer, John Rabbitt, states:

"RJD Green previously announced our expectation to commence auditing, in late May, auditing for uplift to OTC.QB fully reporting status. Upon reflection our Board of Directors requested auditing 2016 and 2017 since our fiscal year ends August 31, which was only three months away. The reason for the Board's decision was the cost savings created by waiting three months until the 2017 fiscal year ends, eliminating an additional year's audit expense.

Having completed our reporting through the third quarter of 2017; our team has geared for completion of the year-end information by mid-September for audit. Upon completion of the audits RJDG will immediately file for uplift to OTC.QB fully reporting status.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For additional information contact

Ron Brewer

CEO

ronb@rjdgreen.com

(918) 551-7883



Douglass Baker

OTC PR Group

corp@otcprgroup.com

(561) 807-6350



