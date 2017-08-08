THE COLONY, TX--(Marketwired - August 08, 2017) - Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a leader in sustainability, recycling, and environmental and resource management, is pleased to announce the renewal of a three-year waste minimization contract with the Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), the world's third-largest retailer. Quest will continue to implement custom food waste and meat recycling solutions for the retailer's banners across the United States.

Quest's continued commitment to innovation, waste reduction, customer service, safety and operational excellence all contributed to the successful renewal, which is expected to reinforce Quest's position as a leader in food waste recycling.

"The partnership with Quest will continue to play a role in helping Kroger achieve its landfill diversion goals," said Sean McGee, Kroger's senior manager of expense, sanitation and sustainability.

"About 40 percent of the food produced in the United States today is landfilled," said Ray Hatch, Quest's CEO. "Quest is determined to help solve this endemic issue. As a result, we continuously develop alternatives and provide services under our diverse national food waste recycling program. We are delighted to continue to help forward thinking retailers minimize their waste footprints and reach their landfill diversion goals."

Quest helps its clients reduce their environmental footprints by recycling hundreds of materials. Last year alone, Quest diverted more than 415,000 tons of food waste and more than 78,000 tons of meat from landfills, which were recycled as animal feed additives, compost or as a source of energy.

For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit www.QRHC.com.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose of a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses. Quest's comprehensive reuse, recycling, and disposal services include customer-specific programs for the management, collection, processing, and accounting for waste streams and recyclables. Quest operates environmentally focused online platforms that contain information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of our services and provides actionable data to improve business operations.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. is 443,000 associates who serve eight and a half million customers every day in 2,792 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements that Quest will continue to implement custom food waste and meat recycling solutions for Kroger's banners across the United States, that Quest's continued commitment to innovation, waste reduction, customer service, safety and operational excellence all contributed to the successful contract renewal, that the renewal is expected to reinforce Quest's position as a leader in food waste recycling, that about 40 percent of the food produced in the U.S. today is landfilled, that it is an endemic issue, that Quest is determined to help solve the issue by continuously developing alternatives and providing services, that it a diverse national food waste recycling program, that Quest is delighted to continue to help forward thinking retailers minimize their waste footprints and reach their landfill diversion goals, and that Quest helps its clients reduce their environmental footprints by recycling hundreds of materials, are forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include all forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and speak only as of such date. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in or incorporated by reference into this press release reflect our views as of the date of this press release about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, performance, or achievements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including competition in the environmental services industry, the impact of the current economic environment, and other factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Jeff Elliott

972-423-7070

Joe Noyons

817-778-8424