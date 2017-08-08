Electricity Metering Report Edition 3 2017: Cyber Security has Become a Significant Issue for Metering

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global meter market is driven by large deployments of smart meters, huge and almost complete for the first round in China, quickening in Europe, starting in the rest of Asia but slowing down in the United States. Japan and Korea are at the forefront of the Smart Grid and the Smart City.



Several big countries go large on prepayment metering. Prepayment meters (PPM) provide a solution to the chronic problems of low income budgeting and energy theft in the developing world; the Indian sub-content, sub-Saharan Africa and South America. In some African countries only 50% of electricity generated is paid for; half is not even billed to the distribution companies and another half is stolen by the consumers. Advanced PPMs are delivering with smart metering.



There is still a large demand for basic meters in the many countries which are not yet going smart. This report covers all segments of the meter market; residential basic and smart, prepayment, AMR & AMI, C&I and Grid.

The reason for a decline in the global market for meters in 2021 is that several of the largest deployments of smart meters are scheduled for completion in 2020 and currently it looks as if this will be achieved, notably in France and Spain. The largest rollout in the world, in China, is nearing completion and the replacement cycle is starting.



Global demand for meters has followed a cyclical pattern for the last one hundred years determined by economic and demographic growth. This is being turned on its head in some countries with fast national smart deployments. The pattern will change totally but we can still project the future demand cycle, with the same methodology and different inputs.



Market Drivers



There are seven principal drivers in electricity metering which impact on both new installations and the replacement market.

Demographic trends

Increased electrification

The life cycle

Regulatory or government action

New technology, prepayment metering and the Smart Grid

Renewable and distributed generation

T&D losses

Each of these factors is analysed with diagrams and supporting data.



Meter Prices



The overall average price of meters will increase because the mix of meters will change by a fairly large margin, from cheaper basic meters to smart meters and PPM meters. The fundamentals such as BOM, affecting prices of individual meter categories will remain fairly constant , except for the more advanced smart meters which will benefit from progress on the learning curve.



Cyber Security And The Smart Grid



Cyber security has become a significant issue for metering with the advent of smart meters, with a growing number of attacks on grids. For some time, cyber security has been an increasing concern for the IT and Telecoms industries, and for distributed control systems throughout all industries. In 2017 the NHS, the UK National Health Service which is the fifth biggest employer in the world, was attacked with ransomware and large swathes of it were paralysed, causing cancellations of operations and medical appointments.

A recent article in the Harvard Business Review posed the question, After nearly 20 years of trying and billions of dollars in investment, why are organisations still struggling with cybersecurity? In fact, the problem seems to be getting worse, not better. Thee issues are discussed.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. The Electricity Meter Market



3. Market Drivers



4. Cyber Security and The Smart Grid



5. The Market For Electricity Meters in Europe



6. The Market For Electricity Meters in The CIS

7. The Market For Electricity Meters in the Middle East & Africa



8. The Market For Electricity Meters in Asia Pacific



9. The Electricity Meter Market in China



10. The Market For Electricity Meters in North America



11. The Market For Electricity Meters in South America

12. The Market For Electricity Meters in Central America & Caribbean



13. Meter Vendors and Market Shares



