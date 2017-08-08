Silent-Aire Limited Partnership Establishes European Headquarters by Acquiring RMI Engineering Ltd. of Dublin, Ireland

EDMONTON, Alberta and DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Silent-Aire Limited Partnership announces that it has acquired RMI Engineering Ltd, an Ireland based HVAC design, engineering, and manufacturing company. Dublin becomes the European headquarters for the new entity to be known as Silent-Aire Europe Limited. With the additional 90 RMI employees Silent-Aire's global team grows to over 900 people and 550,000 sq/ft of manufacturing.

"The RMI acquisition creates additional opportunities for growth and innovation at Silent-Aire as we compete in the ever expanding hyperscale data center industry. Silent-Aire plans to contribute additional infrastructure and HVAC technologies to continue delivering the world's leading AHU, CRAC, CRAHU, and Modular Data Center solutions," said Dan Leckelt Co-CEO of Silent-Aire.

"We are very proud of what the RMI team has accomplished and now, we are enabled by Silent-Aire's scale and intellectual property that will accelerate our expansion in Europe," said Eamon Molloy Owner/CEO of RMI. "The full integration of RMI into Silent-Aire is underway we look forward to our opportunities of expanding our footprint and customer base."

Moving forward, the acquisition will adopt the Silent-Aire name that is synonymous with quality and reliability in the institutional, industrial and data center industry and offers a prevailing brand presence. Eamon Molloy has been named Managing Director and will join the Silent-Aire Executive team.

"Our customers are expanding across the globe and we recognize the value of RMI's reputation for quality engineering and manufacturing in Europe. The acquisition of RMI accelerates our capability to improve delivery times and optimize costs as we strive to fulfill the Silent-Aire mission of continuous improvement that ultimately benefits our customers," stated Lindsey Leckelt Co-CEO of Silent-Aire.

About Silent-Aire

Founded in 1994, Silent-Aire Limited Partnership is a global HVAC engineering and data center manufacturing company. Our broad portfolio of products includes modular data centers; and custom HVAC for mission critical data centers, industrial, and institutional facilities. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Silent-Aire employs over 900 people, with manufacturing facilities in Edmonton Alberta, Phoenix, Arizona, and Dublin, Ireland and sales/service centers in Seattle, Washington and Ashburn, Virginia. Our capabilities in designing, engineering and manufacturing innovative solutions have earned us the trust of leading hyperscale data center owners and operators for over a decade. To learn more, please visitwww.silent-aire.com.

Media inquiries: Marc Kronewitt, Silent-Aire Limited Partnership, +1-780-288-0143, mkronewitt@silent-aire.com