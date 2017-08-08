MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ)

OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties DATE: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 TIME: 10:00 AM Eastern Time CALL: 647-788-4922 (For all Toronto and overseas participants) 1-877-223-4471 (For all other North American participants)

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH MARKETWIRED.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 36864185 on your phone. This recording will be available on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 as of 1:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

Contacts:

Martin Goulet

MaisonBrison

514-731-0000



