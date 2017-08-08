Elsevier and AMA to Collaborate on Outpatient Coding eLearning Courses

PHILADELPHIA, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, the global information analytics business specializing in science and health, and the American Medical Association (AMA) today announced that they will co-develop eLearning course content for Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®), the most widely accepted nomenclature in the U.S. to report outpatient and office medical procedures and services.

CPT meets the data demands of the modern health care system by accurately describing complicated medical services with a simple five-digit numeric code and a clinical description of the service. Understanding proper CPT coding can help physicians and provider organizations reduce risk, obtain appropriate payment, and successfully appeal insurance denials.

"The CPT code set is constantly evolving to reflect advances in contemporary medical science and technology. Empowering a workforce to accurately code medical procedures streamlines communication across the health system, reducing administrative and rework costs," said Laurie McGraw, AMA senior vice president - health solutions. "This collaboration with Elsevier provides education to the right audience at the right time in a format that is easily grasped by learners."

The AMA created the CPT code set more than 50 years ago to provide the health care system with a uniform language to concisely transfer vital medical information between health care professionals. Through an extensive editorial process involving the clinical expertise of the health care community,the CPT code set is continually reviewed, revised and updated to accurately reflect the medical services provided to patients.

"Our work with the AMA is another way in which we can help the business of health care be more successful for hospitals and physicians," said Barbara Cullen, vice president for strategy and product development, clinical solutions at Elsevier. "These organizations are training new staff and need to keep staff current, and we see this new eLearning content playing an important role in that process."

This new collaboration adds to Elsevier's library of exclusive, co-developed products with key healthcare associations, including the Emergency Nurses Association, the Association for Nursing Professional Development and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

For more information about the AMA's support for coding and billing matters, see here.

About the American Medical Association

The American Medical Association is the premier national organization providing timely, essential resources to empower physicians, residents and medical students to succeed at every phase of their medical lives. Physicians have entrusted the AMA to advance the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health on behalf of patients for more than 170 years.For more information, visitama-assn.org.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

