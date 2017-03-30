Neo Industrial PLC publishes its Half year financial report and holds an investor briefing 10.8.2017 Neo Industrial publishes its half year financial report for the period 1.1.-30.6.2017 as a financial statement release on Thursday 10 August, 2017.



A briefing for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the same day in Hyvinkää, Finland.



BRIEFING Time: Thursday 10 August 2017 at 3 pm - 5 pm. Place: Neo Industrial Plc, Villatehdas, meeting room Nosturi, Kankurinkatu 4-6, 05800 Hyvinkää



The briefing will be held in Finnish. Presentation materials can be found on the company website after the event. Participants are kindly requested to register in advance, latest on Wednesday 9 August at 4 pm.



Welcome!



Ralf Sohlström Managing Director



Additional information and registration: Communications Manager Riina Silvennoinen info@neoindustrial.fi Tel. +358 207 200 395