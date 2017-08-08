GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- AZARGA URANIUM CORP. (TSX: AZZ)(FRANKFURT: P8AA)(OTC PINK: PWURF) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") has received notice that the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (the "NRC") has filed a motion for summary disposition before the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (the "ASLB") to resolve the remaining two contentions from the ASLB's 30 April 2015 partial initial decision, which relate to the identification and protection of historic and cultural resources for the Company's Dewey Burdock In-Situ Recovery Uranium Project (the "Dewey Burdock Project") NRC License.

The ASLB retained jurisdiction of the two contentions pertaining to the identification and protection of historic and cultural resources and requested additional consultation between the NRC staff and the Oglala Sioux Tribe to resolve these contentions. The NRC staff believes that they have now fulfilled their remaining responsibilities with respect to the two contentions and that the ASLB should grant the motion for summary disposition and resolve the remaining two contentions in favor of the NRC staff and the Company.

"The Company believes that the NRC staff has fully complied with the ASLB's partial initial decision and plans to fully support the NRC staff's position. The Company facilitated the consultation process to the fullest extent possible, in conjunction with the efforts made by the NRC staff. The Company's NRC License for the Dewey Burdock Project continues to remain in good standing and the Company believes that the summary disposition motion to resolve the remaining two contentions in favor of the NRC staff and the Company will be successful," said Blake Steele, President of the Company.

About Azarga Uranium Corp.

Azarga Uranium is an integrated uranium exploration and development company that controls six uranium projects, deposits and prospects in the United States of America (South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado) and the Kyrgyz Republic. The Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery uranium project in South Dakota (the "Dewey Burdock Project"), which is the Company's initial development priority, has received its Nuclear Regulatory Commission License and draft Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control ("UIC") permits from the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") and the Company is in the process of completing other major regulatory permit approvals necessary for the construction of the Dewey Burdock Project, including the final Class III and Class V UIC permits from the EPA.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding its disclosure and amendments thereto. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's continued efforts to obtain all major regulatory permit approvals necessary for the construction of the Dewey Burdock Project, including the final Class III and Class V UIC permits from the EPA, the Company's belief that the NRC staff has complied with the ASLB's partial initial decision and that the Company plans to fully support the NRC staff's position and the Company's belief that the summary disposition motion will resolve the remaining two contentions in favor of the NRC staff and the Company. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: (1) the risk that the Company does not obtain all major regulatory permit approvals necessary for construction of the Dewey Burdock Project, including the final Class III and Class V UIC permits from the EPA, (2) the risk that the NRC staff has not complied with the ASLB's partial initial decision and that the Company cannot fully support the NRC staff's position, (3) the risk that that the summary disposition motion will not resolve the remaining two contentions in favor of the NRC staff and the Company, (4) the risk that such statements may prove to be inaccurate and (5) other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about these and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties are set out in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the Company's most recent MD&A filed with Canadian security regulators.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

