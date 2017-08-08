Prefilled Syringes Market (4th Edition) 2017-2026: Demand for Prefilled Syringes Has Been Rising Strongly Over the Past Several Years

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Injectable drug delivery systems have traversed a long way from conventional syringes with vials to prefilled syringes, autoinjectors, pen injectors and needle free systems. These modern devices have become preferred devices for parenteral administration of drugs. Specifically, the demand for prefilled syringes has been rising strongly over the past several years.
A growing number of healthcare facilities are now adopting this format for delivering drugs. The popularity of prefilled syringes is not limited to healthcare settings; self-injecting patients looking for easier and safer methods also prefer using prefilled syringes for drug administration in home settings. The rise in parenteral drugs, especially biologics for the treatment of diseases and chronic conditions, such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, has forced drug and packaging manufacturers to seek more sophisticated container closure and drug delivery systems.
Responding to this increasing preference, pharmaceutical companies are now packaging a number of their injectable drugs and vaccines in prefilled syringe format. Over 100 injectable drug products are available in prefilled syringes and a rising number of pipeline drugs are targeted to be delivered by this method.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction to Prefilled Syringes
4. Needlestick Injuries
5. Regulatory Landscape for Prefilled Syringes
6. Growth Drivers
7. Products Available in Prefilled Syringes
8. Likely Candidates for Prefilled Syringes
9. Manufacturers of Prefilled Syringes
10. Prefilled Syringe Component Manufacturers
11. Fill-Finish Service Providers for Prefilled Syringes
12. Specialty Prefilled Syringes
13. Global Prefilled Syringes Market Forecast, 2016-2026
14. Case Study: Autoinjectors
15. Recent Developments and Applications of Prefilled Syringes
16. SWOT Analysis
17. Conclusion
