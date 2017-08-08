Prefilled Syringes Market (4th Edition) 2017-2026: Demand for Prefilled Syringes Has Been Rising Strongly Over the Past Several Years

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Prefilled Syringes Market (4th Edition), 2017-2026" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Injectable drug delivery systems have traversed a long way from conventional syringes with vials to prefilled syringes, autoinjectors, pen injectors and needle free systems. These modern devices have become preferred devices for parenteral administration of drugs. Specifically, the demand for prefilled syringes has been rising strongly over the past several years.

A growing number of healthcare facilities are now adopting this format for delivering drugs. The popularity of prefilled syringes is not limited to healthcare settings; self-injecting patients looking for easier and safer methods also prefer using prefilled syringes for drug administration in home settings. The rise in parenteral drugs, especially biologics for the treatment of diseases and chronic conditions, such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, has forced drug and packaging manufacturers to seek more sophisticated container closure and drug delivery systems.

Responding to this increasing preference, pharmaceutical companies are now packaging a number of their injectable drugs and vaccines in prefilled syringe format. Over 100 injectable drug products are available in prefilled syringes and a rising number of pipeline drugs are targeted to be delivered by this method.

Companies Mentioned



Adocia

Alchemia

Alder BioPharmaceuticals

Alfamatic

Allergan

Allergy Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Aurum Pharmaceuticals

Avesthagen

AXXO

Bahrain Pharma

Bang and Olufsen

BASF Bioresearch Corporation

Bavarian Nordic

Baxter

Bayer Healthcare

B. Braun Medical

Cobra Biologics

Coherus Biosciences

Taisei Kako

Taiyo Yakuhin

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Talecris Biotherapeutics

Techno Pharm

Others



Key Topics Covered:







1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction to Prefilled Syringes



4. Needlestick Injuries



5. Regulatory Landscape for Prefilled Syringes



6. Growth Drivers



7. Products Available in Prefilled Syringes



8. Likely Candidates for Prefilled Syringes



9. Manufacturers of Prefilled Syringes



10. Prefilled Syringe Component Manufacturers



11. Fill-Finish Service Providers for Prefilled Syringes



12. Specialty Prefilled Syringes



13. Global Prefilled Syringes Market Forecast, 2016-2026

14. Case Study: Autoinjectors



15. Recent Developments and Applications of Prefilled Syringes



16. SWOT Analysis



17. Conclusion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tjsq33/prefilled

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716