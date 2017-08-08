

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) released earnings for second quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $108.85 million, or $0.60 per share. This was lower than $116.05 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $1.67 billion. This was up from $1.48 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $108.85 Mln. vs. $116.05 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.48 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.8%



