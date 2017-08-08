Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2017) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ('the Company" or "Austral") is pleased to announce that Juan Andres Morel, Min.Eng, MBA, has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer. Rodrigo Ramirez, Min.Eng, has also been appointed as the Vice President of Technical Services. The strengthening of the operational team follows the significant growth in the company over the last year.

"The addition of Mr Morel to manage our three operations in Chile (the new Amancaya Mine and existing Guanaco Mine) and Argentina (the Casposo Mine) is a significant achievement for the Company. Mr Morel has a wealth of executive and operational experience with top shelf companies such as Antofagasta PLC, CODELCO and Meridian Gold. We expect his leadership and operational expertise in both open pit and underground operations will be critical as we focus on high margins at our current operations and look to grow through acquisitions and discovery", said Stabro Kasaneva, CEO of Austral Gold. "The well-deserved promotion of Mr Ramirez, Mining Engineer, to Vice President of Technical Services solidifies his outstanding achievements at the Company since its founding in 2009. Rodrigo's successful track record with Antofagasta PLC and Meridian Gold and his key role in the growth of Austral Gold will help him lead our efforts to continuously improve our operations and look at other value adding opportunities."

Chief Operating Officer

Juan Andres Morel will assume this newly created role following the rapid expansion of the company from one operation in Chile to two operations and a new mine in Argentina in less than a year. He is a Senior Mining Executive with more than 25 years of experience in operations, business development, engineering and management of mining companies and projects. Mr Morel was most recently Manager of Operations at Antofagasta PLC's Los Pelambres open pit mine in Chile. Prior to that he was Executive Director for Antofagasta International, leading business development and exploration, CEO of an Antofagasta PLC JV (Twin Metals- Minnesota) and General Manager of Antofagasta PLC's El Tesoro mine in Chile. He has a Mining Engineering degree from Universidad de Chile and Executive-MBA from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile.

Vice President of Technical Services

Rodrigo Ramirez will assume the new role of VP Technical Services as the company looks to maximize efficiencies across three operations and seek out growth opportunities. He has been involved with the company since it was founded to recommission the Guanaco mine. He has led mining and engineering activities since then as well as all reviews and analysis of the Company's growth activities. He recently led the design and construction of the company's new agitation leach plant at Guanaco, and prior to joining Austral, had senior operational, planning and execution roles at Antofagasta PLC, and at Meridian Gold's (acquired by Yamana Gold) world class El Peñon mine. He has a Mining Engineering Degree from the University of Chile.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Limited is a growing precious metals mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile and Argentina. The Company's flagship Guanaco project in Chile is a low-cost gold and silver producing mine with further exploration upside. Austral commenced open-pit mining operations at Amancaya in 2017. The Company also owns 70% and is operator of the underground silver-gold Casposo mine in San Juan, Argentina. With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult the company's website: www.australgold.com

