One Identity Safeguard 2.0 is first in the industry to offer "Approval Anywhere," a cloud-based approval workflow that enables security professionals to approve password requests from any device.

Unique, hardened appliance form factor locks down application and adds required security while easing deployment

Solution secures privileged and shared accounts for today's hybrid cloud environments by managing on-premises and SaaS applications

One Identity, a proven leader in helping organizations get identity and access management (IAM) right, today announced a new version of its One Identity Safeguard privileged access management solution. The new solution, called One Identity Safeguard 2.0, includes new features that enable user flexibility and add redundancy while aiding the security of today's hybrid infrastructures, including both on-premise and cloud-based applications. Safeguard 2.0 secures and automates the management of privileged or shared accounts, crucial to mitigating potential data breaches or application misuse and a requirement of several regulatory and industry compliance rules.

Privileged accounts -- which govern nearly every component of a company's IT infrastructure -- put sensitive data at risk. As companies increasingly need to provide access to privileged and shared accounts, including corporate accounts for social media channels, they face serious damage to their reputations, or worse, if those credentials fall in the wrong hands. Proper management must embrace cloud, be available on any device, and be delivered in a locked down, preconfigured appliance that minimizes risk and simplifies installation and ongoing maintenance -- characteristics of One Identity Safeguard.

"Since privileged account management solutions have been around for a long time, they tend to be stale and lag behind the technologies transforming enterprises for the better," said John Milburn, president and general manager of One Identity. "One Identity's Safeguard, however, is all about actually enabling and capitalizing on new and increasingly popular enterprise approaches that are key to digital transformations underway -- like DevOps initiatives, distributed architectures, and the adoption of cloud-based applications -- to help drive efficiencies and increase employee productivity in a safe and secure way."

"Get IAM Right": Key features of One Identity Safeguard 2.0

A second-generation platform for management of privileged and shared accounts, One Identity Safeguard 2.0 is part of a strong and advanced software portfolio that aims to "get IAM right" for the enterprise. One Identity Safeguard 2.0 features a completely redesigned user interface that helps customers easily deploy, operate and maintain their privileged password systems. Other notable features include:

"Approval Anywhere" brings frictionless management to IT execs: An industry first, security admins use a cloud-based workflow to securely approve session or password requests from any device, dramatically increasing efficiency and productivity.

Hardened appliance form factor reduces attack surface while simplifying deployment: Provides full-disk encryption and an embedded operating system, which has removed unneeded components and disabled console access to permit only secure communications, protecting the solution from host and network-based attacks. An appliance form-factor also allows for rapid deployment; One Identity Safeguard can be up and running in a matter of hours.

High availability with appliance clustering helps ensure 24/7 uptime: Easily deploy additional One Identity Safeguard appliances, which communicate with each other through clustering, for redundancy as any appliance on the network can fulfill password requests. This deployment model -- which is unique in the industry -- maximizes response time, as a request is managed by the appliance closest on the network to the user.

Included two-factor authentication ensures increased protection for critical passwords: Integrates seamlessly with One Identity's cloud-based two-factor authentication solution to enable advanced authentication options for access to the password safe. One Identity includes 25 free licenses of the solution with every Safeguard deployment.

Easy integration of cloud-based applications: By adding new integrations with popular cloud-based applications, companies can easily apply their privileged account policies to these applications and enhancing security while capitalizing on the efficiencies and cost savings offered by the cloud.

Localized language support in eleven languages: Provides a seamless experience for non-English administrators.

"One of the biggest challenges we see in deploying privileged management solutions is user acceptance of the technology. One Identity Safeguard reduces this challenge by catering to the flexibility of security pros," said Kris Zupan, at Rallypoint Solutions. "This flexibility, combined with the extensibility of Safeguard and the unmatched security we have always experienced from One Identity privileged management solutions, will enable us to provide our customers with the security they need and the usability they want."

Availability

One Identity Safeguard 2.0 is available immediately worldwide. For more information, visit: www.oneidentity.com/one-identity-safeguard

About One Identity

One Identity, a Quest Software business, helps organizations get identity and access management (IAM) right. With a unique combination of offerings including a portfolio of identity governance, access management and privileged management, and identity as a service that help organizations reach their full potential, unimpeded by security yet safeguarded against threats. One Identity has proven to be a company unequalled in its commitment to its customers' long-term IAM success. More than 7,500 customers worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their data -- wherever it might reside. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com.

