PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Bioz, Inc., developers of the world's first search engine for life science experimentation, today showcased continued corporate momentum, product innovation, customer traction and growth since the company emerged from stealth in July 2016. A further testament to its success, Bioz also announced that it has surpassed one million users, coming from 195 countries.

The Bioz search engine offers life science researchers billions of data-driven experimentation insights and objective ratings for over 200 million products. Bioz taps into the latest advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) -- including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) -- to mine and structure hundreds of millions of pages of complex and unstructured scientific papers.

By harnessing the power of AI, Bioz provides researchers with an unprecedented amount of summarized scientific experimentation knowledge right at their fingertips, ultimately accelerating drug discovery and improving the rate of success in finding cures for diseases.

"We've had a momentous first half of 2017, signified by the launch of the Bioz Partner Program, new product innovation, industry recognition and new additions to our seasoned executive team," said Daniel Levitt, co-founder and CEO of Bioz, Inc. "We've made major strides over the last year by leveraging objective data to deliver on our promise of guiding researchers toward the best research tools for their life science experiments."

Corporate Milestones and Product Innovations for the First Half of 2017:

Today, Bioz offers the world's largest database of life science tools, with more than 200 million rated products from 50,000 vendors.

In June, Bioz launched the Bioz Partner Program. Aimed towards life science product vendors, the program offers vendor-specific features and services designed to elevate brand and product prominence and to provide vendor partners with qualified researcher sales leads.

In May, Bioz reached its one million-user milestone. This accomplishment validates the market need for the Bioz data-driven recommendation platform, which is seeing tremendous user adoption.

In March, Bioz launched the next generation of its patent-pending search engine platform. The updated technology includes a new user interface, expanded coverage of scientific articles, new vendor partner features, enhanced search quality and accuracy, and deep insights into how to best use life science products in experiments.

Bioz also recently expanded both its marketing and sales teams, with the addition of Elazar Gabay, as Director of Growth Marketing. The sales team added Greg Linder and Luca Taormina, both joining Bioz as Senior Account Managers.

Industry Recognition

In May, Bioz was named one of Gartner's "Cool Vendors in R&D for Manufacturers, 2017." For CIOs in science-based manufacturing industries, such as biopharma, the Cool Vendors in R&D award represents companies that are at the intersection of science, engineering, and laboratory and product innovation.

Also in May, the Silicon Valley Business Journal recognized Bioz's Co-founder Dr. Karin Lachmi as one of the Women of Influence of 2017. The program honors female executives with a proven track record of success, as well as dedication to innovation, mentorship and giving back to the community.

In March, Bioz and the Bioz technology gained recognition from industry analyst firm Frost & Sullivan as a "2017 North American Life Science Research Tools New Product Innovation" award winner. The annual award recognizes companies leveraging leading-edge technology to develop innovative elements in their product.

Today's news comes on the heels of the recent introduction of new Data Analytics Life Science Tools reports from Bioz. The series of industry-first reports offers exclusive data analytics around the life science tools market, empowering tool vendors and financial institutions with competitive landscape data and deep objective insights into life science tool usage trends. To learn more about Bioz Data Analytics Life Science Tools reports and pricing, visit: https://www.bioz.com/data_analytics.

About Bioz, Inc.

Bioz, Inc. offers the world's first search engine for life science experimentation. The patent-pending software platform combines the work of scientists with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), focused on Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) technology to help life scientists in academia and biopharma make faster and smarter experimentation decisions, ultimately speeding up drug discovery and increasing the rate of success in finding cures for diseases. Founded in 2013 by Stanford research scientist, Karin Lachmi, Ph.D., and CEO Daniel Levitt, Bioz is a Stanford-StartX accelerator company. Over one million researchers from 10,000 different academic institutions and biopharma companies in 195 countries use Bioz. Try Bioz at www.bioz.com.

