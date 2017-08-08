INTERXION HOLDING NV (NYSE: INXN), a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, and Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), a leader in telecom and data centre centric IT services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that Sify has established a network point of presence (PoP) at Interxion's MRS1 data centre in Marseille, France.

Sify's network expansion to Marseille enhances its ability to provide international services to its 9000+ enterprise customers on the Indian sub-continent. In addition, Sify can now enable interconnections for their wholesale partners seeking state-of-the-art solutions to reach India from Marseille, Europe's gateway to Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

"With four submarine cable systems from India landing directly in Marseille, it was the logical location for us to expand our network presence," said Mark Ryder, Managing Director, Europe at Sify. "The large and growing community of network and content providers available to partner with in Marseille accelerates our ability to cater to the burgeoning demands of our clients."

"Sify will provide our customers with effective solutions to efficiently handle the large increase in content that is being exchanged between Europe and India," said Mike Hollands, Director of Market Development and Strategy at Interxion. "Sify's connectivity to 1500 cities and 45 data centres in India over a common data telecom infrastructure provides huge value to the community of interest present in our Marseille facility."

Interxion Marseille is Europe's telecommunications gateway to India, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. With 13 submarine cable systems form these regions terminating in Marseille, the city has become a fast-growing interconnection hub. There are now 120 international and national network service providers, four Internet exchanges and leading cloud and content providers using Interxion Marseille to interconnect and exchange Internet traffic and content with one another.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 45 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications.

With over 600 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ NM: SIFY), is an acknowledged ICT leader in the Telecom and Data Center centric IT services space with global delivery capabilities. Among the very few Enterprise class player in India, Sify, today has presence in 1500 cities in India and in North America, United Kingdom and Singapore.

More than 9000 Enterprises access Sify's IT services that's focused on the Data Center and Cloud platform and connected through India's largest MPLS network. As a truly converged ICT solutions and services provider, Sify is the preferred IT Services partner with a full suite of services ranging from Telecom connectivity services to Data Center transformation services along with Application and Security Services delivered on the same infrastructure.

Sify, Sify Technologies and www.sifycorp.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

