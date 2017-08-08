The update delivers new enhancements aimed at meeting customer requests for improved communications and ease of use

Conga, an application provider for companies looking to automate and enhance their business productivity, today announced the release of version 8.0 of Conga Novatus. A comprehensive contract management solution for administering all aspects of the contract lifecycle, Conga Novatus has incorporated a dozen new and updated features designed to improve communications within the application and make it easier to use. The new release of Conga Novatus is now available. More information may be found at www.getconga.com.

The major efforts for version 8.0 were enhancements to Conga Novatus focused on two key areas ease of use and improving on-platform communication. Many of these improvements were driven by the specific feedback and needs of our customers and partners.

"One of the most exciting pieces of insight to come out of Conga Connect - our inaugural user conference was realizing just how impactful Conga Novatus has been on the organizations who use it," said Bob DeSantis, chief operating officer at Conga. "Our customers love Conga Novatus, so when they make smart recommendations for how we can optimize the product to make it easier to use and improve their success, we listen."

Some of the key updates incorporated in version 8.0 include:

Improved Contract Flow - Eliminate the need for manual follow-up and manual intervention by allowing users to send new types of notifications to inside and outside parties as the contract moves through the contract flow process. Users can assign multiple assignees to specific steps and automatically create contracts defined by templates in the process.

Smarter Rules - Get better information faster by getting the required detail up-front, having the ability to hide and un-hide fields, run rules with data or without, and associate the contracts to the right hierarchy from the start.

Accelerated Document Assembly - Gain access to draft contracts faster by having the contract clause library directly in Microsoft Word.

Enhanced Negotiation Process - Streamline a consistent experience, from redlining through document comparisons and revisions, when negotiating inside the Negotiation Portal or in the application.

Deeper eSignature integration - Accelerate digital transactions through in-app signing via DocuSign and retaining the original document type when completing a package.

Tailored Implementation - Create custom default dashboards for a more customized experience.

"As a long-time user of Novatus, Conga has consistently demonstrated that it's interested in hearing honest, constructive feedback from users about ways to improve the product," said Wesley Lo, Procurement and Vendor Management Administrative Analyst at First Citizens Bank, and president and contributor of the independent user group for Novatus. "This 8.0 release shows they've been listening carefully. The features are customer-driven, and they improve upon what has already been working well for Novatus users."

"Novatus is my secret weapon," said Lois Peterman, functional lead at Qualcomm. "It has helped me to improve contract management efficiency so drastically that our world-wide contracts teams are adopting it."

Following the success of the inaugural Conga Connect user conference in March, the company is hosting two additional events for the user community this fall to be held September 20 in London and October 3-4 in Las Vegas.

For more details on Conga Connect London, visit: https://getconga.com/conga-connect/london/

For more details on Conga Connect Las Vegas, visit: https://getconga.com/conga-connect/las-vegas/

More details on the August product release are available here: https://support.getconga.com/Release_Notes/Conga_Novatus_Release_Notes_V8.0_%E2%80%93_July_1%2C_2017

