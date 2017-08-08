LONDON, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Employment Testing, Random Testing, Reasonable Testing, Post-Accident Testing, Saliva, Breath, Urine, Blood, Hair, Sweat, Schools and Educational Institutes, Hospitals and Healthcare Units, Government and Private Departments and Others.

The global drug of abuse testing market was valued at $4.4bn in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is dominated by the Employment Testing submarket which held 39.3% share of that market in 2016.

Report Scope

• Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market forecasts from 2017-2027

• Revenue forecast for drug of abuse testing market by Type:

• Employment Testing

• Random Testing

• Reasonable Testing

• Post-Accident Testing

• Other

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Report 2017-2027

Each submarket is further divided by region: North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA

• Revenue forecast for drug of abuse testing market by Sample Type:

• Saliva

• Breath

• Urine

• Blood

• Hair

• Sweat

Each submarket is further divided by region: North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA

• Revenue forecast for drug of abuse testing market by Application:

• Schools and Educational Institutes

• Hospitals and Healthcare Units

• Government and Private Departments

• Others

Each submarket is further divided by region: North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: the US and Canada

• Latin America: Mexico, Brazil, Argentina

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

• APEJ: China, India, Australia, Rest of APEJ

• MEA: GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of MEA

• Japan

Each regional market is further divided by type, sample type and application.

• This report discusses the leading companies in the global drug of abuse testing market:

• Abbott

• Danaher

• Roche

• Siemens

• Biomerieux, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Express Diagnostics International

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• This report discusses the drivers, restraints as well as porter's five forces analysis of the global drug of abuse testing market.

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Report 2017-2027: Employment Testing, Random Testing, Reasonable Testing, Post-Accident Testing, Saliva, Breath, Urine, Blood, Hair, Sweat, Schools and Educational Institutes, Hospitals and Healthcare Units, Government and Private Departments and Others.

List of Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Alere

Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc.

BioMerieux, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biotest AG

Cepheid

Chugai

Danahere

Express Diagnostics Global, Ltd. (EDG)

Express Diagnostics International, Inc.

GeneWEAVE, Inc.

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)

Karolinska Institute

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Roche

Siemens

Society of Hair Testing

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA)

U.S. Department of Education

U.S. Department of Transportation

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)

