Aptean's integrated Factory MES and TabWare EAM solution helps process manufacturers achieve maximum operational efficiency



ALPHARETTA, Ga., 2017-08-08 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission critical enterprise software solutions to more than 7,000 customers, has integrated its Manufacturing Execution System (MES) solution with its Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solution. The value created on the shop floor when manufacturers implement these integrated solutions is substantial. The solutions could potentially allow for completely paperless processing and could reduce equipment downtime by as much as 20%.



"The acquisition of the TabWare EAM solution has enabled Aptean to strengthen its Process Manufacturing Solution Suite," said Kim Eaton, Aptean CEO. "Integrating EAM with MES provides a powerful platform to help our process manufacturing customers face the challenge of connecting their operations and maintenance teams to maximize asset uptime and production output."



According to Gartner, "as equipment moves to a more modern and connected environment, the use of workers doing visual inspections is declining in favor of automated means. However, that brings new challenges. The accumulation of relevant data from equipment in data historians is increasingly common, and data historians are increasingly being interfaced with the EAM system of choice." Gartner, Inc. Mapping a Route to Asset Management and Reliability, Kristian Steenstrup, Nicole Foust, May 11, 2017



Individually Aptean MES and EAM help manufacturers save time and money by automating manual processes on the shop floor. Together the results are amplified. Aptean's seamless integration of MES and EAM brings process manufacturers a solution for driving maximum operational efficiency. Aptean's Business Intelligence dashboard turns data collected by MES and EAM into actionable visualizations of areas which could benefit from improvement initiatives and help drive Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) gains to increase margins, create production agility and improve responsiveness to customers.



Aptean's MES and EAM provide Operations, Quality, and Maintenance teams with complete visibility into respective areas, enabling:



-- Improved maintenance response times, mean time to repair, and labor utilization -- Reduced downtime and maintenance costs -- Better asset utilization and prioritized asset capital investments based on real-time plant performance comparisons -- Support for Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) strategies -- Easy to use mobile and Human Machine Interface (HMI) interfaces



