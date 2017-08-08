SLOUGH, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Pinnaca, a leading provider of managed and cloud video conferencing, telepresence and visual collaboration services, today announced it has earned Gold partner status for both its Service Provider and Resale Partner businesses with Pexip. Pexip's award-winning Infinity platform is a next-generation video collaboration platform that connects people face to face, anytime, anywhere using any device.

Pinnaca has already delivered its cloud Video-as-a-Service platform powered by Pexip for a number of years. Beginning now, the company will also offer a unique and comprehensive solution bundle for customers looking for on-premises video collaboration. Pinnaca will design, install, manage, and support the technology and deliver a best-in-class user experience.

"Pinnaca is very pleased with the strength of our strategic partnership with Pexip. Together we deliver best-in-class visual collaboration solutions to the marketplace," says Pinnaca CTO Dan Tanel. "Customer requirements are changing at rapid pace, and Pexip has continued to demonstrate its ability to add rich features and functions, as well as natively bridge technology barriers between Microsoft Skype for Business, and the industry's standards-based video conferencing systems and WebRTC browser-based solutions."

Pinnaca offers a wealth of customer oriented video services, from Videoconferencing as a Service (VCaaS), video conference scheduling and production, to fully managed video estates for its largest global customers. It holds a leading position in vertical markets such as legal and financial services, education and distance learning, and healthcare and telemedicine.

"We are excited to see Pinnaca make the commitment to achieving Pexip Gold certification status as the company continues to deliver innovative solutions to the global unified communications marketplace," comments Pexip CEO Åsmund O. Fodstad. "In addition, it is great to see Pinnaca's strength in building and extending its platform solutions with Pexip using our extensive API capabilities, allowing customers to manage their own user experiences."

To learn more about Pinnaca, visit www.pinnaca.com.

About Pinnaca

Pinnaca (www.pinnaca.com) is an independent leading provider of managed videoconferencing, telepresence and visual collaboration services. Privately held and headquartered in Berkshire, UK with regional offices in Minnesota, Toronto, Singapore and Hong Kong, Pinnaca provides customized state-of-the-art products, services and solutions from the world's finest manufacturers. Pinnaca is a global certified partner of Pexip, Cisco, Polycom, Vidyo, Avizia and Vyopta, and maintains strategic alliances with key vendors, including Ashton Bentley, in the company's A/V integration practice.

About Pexip

Founded in 2012 and privately held, Pexip enables enterprises and organizations to provide video-based communications and collaboration tools to all employees.

The company's Infinity scalable software meeting platform enables seamless collaboration across traditionally incompatible video and audio technologies such as traditional videoconferencing, Microsoft Skype for Business, and WebRTC. It also provides industry-leading user scalability for large organizations, and can be deployed in an organization's data center, or in a private or public cloud such as Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services. It can also be deployed in any hybrid combination. Pexip software is used by several Fortune 500 companies across a variety of industries. The technology powers a large number of the world's Videoconferencing as a Service (VCaaS) providers. The company was named Global Video Conferencing Technology Innovation Award winner by renowned analysts Frost & Sullivan in 2016.

Pexip is represented on all five continents, and has offices in Oslo, London, Sydney, and New York.

Learn more at www.pexip.com

