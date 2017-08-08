LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF) The Marijuana Legalization Company, CEO, Clifford J Perry Is honored to announce that his friend and mentor, Mr. Girish Soman, has been appointed a Board Director and Regional Director of West India's World Neem Organization (WNO). Neem is part of India's ancient medical tradition, whose value is now being widely recognized in the West.

Freedom Leaf, Inc.'s wholly owned division "hempOLOGY" blends whole Hemp plant extract and rare legal Hemp cannabinoids with NuAxon Bioscience traditional Ayurvedic Premium Extracts, whose herbs and spices come from certified organic farms in the mountains of India.

Freedom Leaf's hempOLOGY, breathable Vapors and Premium Skin Care product line will soon to be released to the general public through an exciting new e-commerce and affiliate commissioned website. The site is expected to attract numerous clients that are Influencers and popular celebrities in social media and other popular media outlets. Freedom Leaf is also in discussions with major distributors that sell to tens of thousands of retailers throughout the United States.

Mr. Soman is Board Chairman of NuAxon Bioscience of India and has been in the agriculture and botanical industries for over 32 years. He holds a Master of Technology degree. Mr. Soman has created more than six successful companies in the botanical industry and excels in leading them in sustained profitability including the design, manufacture and operation of the finest Industrial CO2 Supercritical Extractor technology that has been in operation 24/7/365 for the past 17 years.

Mr. Soman has continuously improved the design of his extraction equipment to speed up the process as well as improve the process at higher volumes. This has resulted in the production of super premium quality herbal extracts that are purchased by many of the largest and most successful companies in the US natural market.

His technical expertise and business acumen have made him the head of several multimillion-dollar enterprises in India. He is an expert in plant extraction and equipment design.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. has the worldwide exclusive sales and marketing agreement to represent the NuAxon Bioscience line of CO2 Extractors for the cannabis and hemp industry, which include a 100 liter up to 1,000 liter capacity unit, the sizes that will be needed to convert the thousands of acres of Hemp that are being planted in the U. S. and around the world.

These rare cannabinoids, extracted from hemp and other cannabis strains, are in global demand for their medicinal properties. The production and sale of these rare cannabinoids is the most profitable use of the hemp plant at this time, bringing many thousands of dollars per kilo. Freedom Leaf has already sold and installed a NuAxon CO2 Supercritical extractor to HEMP, Inc. in Spring Hope, NC.

See Press Release July 25, 2017

Installation of NuAxon Supercritical CO2 Extractor Now Complete

Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF) partnered and purchased a NuAxon Co2 Supercritical extractor for demonstration and showcase at our headquarters in Las Vegas, NV.

Our sales department is currently in communication with over 56 interested parties with a potential of millions of dollars of sales and hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2017 commissions to $FRLF.

See the Press Release: July 10, 2017:

Freedom Leaf To Open CO2 Supercritical Extraction Facility In Las Vegas for CBD Oil

Production From Local Hemp Farmers Under Nevada's New Law; State Cultivation Expected to Double Next Year; A Showcase for NuAxon Equipment.

The Neem Foundation is the brainchild of a group of concerned citizens from different walks of life, who were keen that the resources of the Neem tree should be harnessed for nation-building. It was the first World Neem Conference in 1993 that got them together and opened their eyes to the miraculous powers of the Neem that had been in widespread use in the Indian countryside in hygiene health and for nourishing and protecting their fields.

Neem Foundation is a voluntary, independent, not-for-profit organization. More importantly, it is a people's movement -- an initiative that involves ordinary citizens of the world. The Neem Foundation is a forum for individuals and institutions who would like to make a difference.

Jason Edwards, CEO of NuAxon https://www.nuaxontech.com/our-team expresses, "We are very proud of Mr. Soman on his achievement and appointment to WNO with hardy congratulations to him on this great honor."

NuAxon Bioscience, Inc. is a privately held company that manufactures and distributes botanical products located in Midwest, USA.

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTCQB: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf, Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, The Good News in Marijuana Reform. The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry.

