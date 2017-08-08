MONTREAL, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- (NYSE: CAE)(TSX: CAE) - Representatives of the media are invited to attend CAE's 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, August 10, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The meeting will be held at the CAE offices in Saint-Laurent, Quebec (Entrance 4 - Auditorium).

At the meeting, members of CAE senior management will review the activities of fiscal year 2017 and present the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 ended June 30, 2017. Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, will also discuss prospects for the current fiscal year.

The meeting will be webcast live via video on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.

Please note that broadcast and photographic equipment will only be allowed in the shareholder meeting room for the first 10 minutes.

Following the annual meeting, at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET, Marc Parent will be available for questions from the media.

Event: CAE's FY2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Date: Thursday, August 10, 2017 Time: Annual meeting: 11:00 a.m. ET Session with media: 12:00 p.m. ET Venue: CAE - Entrance 4, Auditorium 8585 chemin de la Cote-de-Liesse Saint-Laurent, Quebec H4T 1G6 Canada

FY2018 first quarter financial results and conference call

CAE will also release its fiscal year 2018 first quarter financial results on Thursday, August 10, 2017. A conference call will be held at 1:30 p.m. ET to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook.

Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

The conference call will be audio Webcast live for the public and will also be archived for 90 days following the event at www.cae.com.

Event: CAE's FY2018 Q1 financial results and conference call Date: Thursday, August 10, 2017 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Phone numbers for conference call:

-------------------------------------------------- Country Phone number -------------------------------------------------- North America 1 877 586-3392 -------------------------------------------------- Canada +1 416 981 9024 -------------------------------------------------- Australia 1800706721 -------------------------------------------------- Belgium 080077657 -------------------------------------------------- France 0800919393 -------------------------------------------------- Germany 08001816101 -------------------------------------------------- Netherlands 08000222280 -------------------------------------------------- Singapore 8001012594 -------------------------------------------------- United Kingdom 08004960381 --------------------------------------------------

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): +1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 21856570#

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in the delivery of training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. We design and integrate the industry's most comprehensive training solutions, anchored by the knowledge and expertise of our over 8,500 employees, our world-leading simulation technologies and a track record of service and technology innovation spanning seven decades. Our global presence is the broadest in the industry, with 160 sites and training locations in 35 countries, including our joint venture operations, and the world's largest installed base of flight simulators. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers, as well as thousands of healthcare professionals. www.cae.com

Contacts:

CAE contacts:

Helene V. Gagnon

Vice President, Public Affairs and Global Communications

1-514-340-5536

helene.v.gagnon@cae.com



Investor relations:

Andrew Arnovitz

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

1-514-734-5760

andrew.arnovitz@cae.com



