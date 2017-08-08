TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- The Big Drone Show attendees and media will get a glimpse into the newest industrial drones from DJI, the world leader in unmanned aerial technology, in partnership with Gap Wireless, a leading distributor of commercial and industrial UAV solutions. Announced earlier this year, DJI's Matrice 200 series drones are purpose-built for industrial users to perform aerial inspections and collect data - making drone technology an affordable and easy-to-use tool for enterprises that recognize how aerial imaging can transform their operations.

As Canada's biggest drone showcase, The Big Drone Show will be taking flight in Toronto on September 27th and 28th and will showcase the world's top talent in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology. The Big Drone Show, sponsored by The Sky Guys, will see more than 20 industries represented, have over 40 speakers from around the world, and will feature a 2-day hackathon where top aerospace institutions will collaborate on a computer vision-based competition.

"We are thrilled that DJI and Gap Wireless will showcase M200 series drones at the Toronto show," said Adam Sax, President and CEO of The Sky Guys. "The speaker's lineup is shaping up to be really impressive, and this is very exciting."

With the potential use for drones continually expanding, the Matrice 200 series drones are designed for professionals that need precise, efficient and safe aerial data collection. The M200 series comes in three versions: the M200; M210; and M210 RTK. Each version is built to meet the needs of various industry applications, spanning critical infrastructure inspections, construction site mapping, energy facility inspections and public safety. Equipped with over 20 internal sensors for redundancy and an IP43 ingress protection rating for adverse environments, the M200 series has unmatched safety and reliability.

In addition to hosting DJI drones, Gap Wireless will also be exhibiting at the Big Drone Show. Gap Wireless is a leading distributor of products and services for the mobile broadband and wireless markets, and has become a premier provider of UAV (drone) solutions for carriers and enterprises in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian distributorship for DJI Enterprise products. The company supplies UAV products and solutions spanning aircraft, cameras & sensors, software, regulatory/training solutions and drone defense.

"DJI is the world's leader in drones and has a stellar reputation in the industry. We can't wait to welcome them to Toronto," stated Sax.

The M200 series is available for pre-order from Gap Wireless. Visit www.gapwireless.com/matrice-200-series for details. For more information about the M200 series, please visit: http://www.dji.com/matrice-200-series.

About The Sky Guys

The Sky Guys are Canada's leading solutions providers and technology developers in the UAV / Drone industry. Their team of world class engineers, data scientists and advanced technologists continually break the mould by providing clients with new insights and innovative applications.

The Sky Guys offers specialized UAV services to over 600 clients, using a unique approach to capture data, aerial video and photography, infrastructure inspection and 3D mapping.

Through its wholly owned technology division, Defiant Labs, they instigate disruption at every corner. Developing proprietary drone technology and advanced data analytics for commercial and industrial use to give clients that needed edge. Defiant Labs, the future lives here.

About Cambridge House International

Cambridge House International has been building flagship, must-attend events for over 25 years, providing industries with the platform for networking, education and investment discovery.

About The Big Drone Show

The second annual Big Drone Show is set to take flight at the Metro Toronto Convention Center on September 27 & 28, 2017. The two-day event will feature more than 40 speakers, over 100 industry leaders a "hackathon", and the Toronto Drone Film Festival. The Big Drone Show is Canada's premier UAV / Drone event. Learn more at: bigdroneshow.com

