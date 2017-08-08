-Albert Continues Award-Winning Streak; Garners Prestigious Industry Recognition-

AlbertTM (AIM: ALB.L), the first-ever fully autonomous artificial intelligence marketing technology, today announced that its signature AI platform has been named "the best advertising or campaign management platform of 2017" in the 32nd annual SIIA CODiE Awards. CODiE Award recipients represent the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across the country, and around the world.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by such a respected organization that is so deeply knowledgeable about the technology world," said Or Shani, CEO and Founder of Albert. "To be acknowledged by our peers and by industry experts as the best marketing platform available is validation of how our cutting-edge technology is transforming marketing as an industry, as we continue to push the limits and transform the very nature of digital marketing."

Albert is a stand out in the marketing technology space for his ability to perform holistic, cross-channel digital marketing campaigns completely autonomously. The technology is already being used to produce remarkable results for leading enterprise brands such as Harley-Davison, Dole Asia, and Cosabella, exponentially increasing their ROI and sales.

"SIIA's 2017 Business Technology CODiE Awards recognize the companies that are at the forefront of business innovation. These companies are shaping the future of how we conduct business, and it is truly an honor to recognize these products through the CODiE Awards." said Ken Wasch, President, SIIA.

The Software Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on July 25.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 60 awards were given this year for products and services developed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies. More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE, with information about this year's awards available at: http://www.siia.net/codie/2017-Winners

Albert's win in the SIIA CODIE Awards marks another milestone in an award-winning year for the technology. Albert has earned recognition from the International Best in Biz Awards in the Most Innovative Product and Marketing Exec of the Year categories; by the Stevie Awards in the Most Innovative Tech Company and Marketing Executive of the Year categories; and by the EY Entrepreneur Awards for Shani's innovation and leadership.

To learn more about Albert, visit www.albert.ai

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. More information about the awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

About Albert

Albert (AIM: ALB.L) is the first-ever fully autonomous artificial intelligence marketing platform, driving digital marketing campaigns from start to finish for some of the world's leading brands. Albert's mission is to liberate businesses from the complexities of digital marketing-not just by replicating their existing efforts, but by executing them at a pace and scale not previously possible. He serves as a highly intelligent and sophisticated member of brands' marketing teams, wading through mass amounts of data, converting this data into insights, and autonomously acting on these insights, across channels, devices and formats, in real time. This eliminates the manual and time-consuming tasks that currently limit the effectiveness and results of modern digital advertising and marketing. Brands such as Harley Davidson, EVISU, Cosabella, and Dole Asia credit Albert with significantly increased sales, an accelerated path to revenue, the ability to make more informed investment decisions, and reduced operational costs. Visit meet.albert.ai.

