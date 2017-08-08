

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar extends decline against its key counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The loonie fell to 1.2690 against the greenback, from a high of 1.2651 hit at 7:00 am ET.



The loonie slipped to a 1-1/2-month low of 1.0074 against the aussie, 5-week low of 86.89 against the yen and near a 2-month low of 1.4994 against the euro, off its early highs of 1.0023, 87.46 and 1.4942, respectively.



The next possible support for the loonie is seen around 1.30 against the greenback, 1.01 against the aussie, 84.00 against the yen and 1.51 against the euro.



