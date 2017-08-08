SPRING HOPE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- A global leader and major player in the industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), announced today that after 3 1/2 years, millions of dollars spent on purchasing, disassembling, transporting, reassembling, rebuilding, refurbishing, beta testing and debugging, the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the Western Hemisphere is now operational and is processing its first product. The milestone coincides with Hemp, Inc.'s installation of its NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor, the planting of hundreds of acres of industrial hemp and high CBD hemp in North Carolina, Kentucky, Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon and the successful establishment and ongoing monthly hemp educational seminars via The Hemp University at Louisburg College in Louisburg, North Carolina. Executives were ecstatic to see the mill processing and packaging for the first time after a laborious 3+ years.

To see the Hemp, Inc. mill in operation and processing product, visit Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page and scroll down to Aug. 8, 2017 and Aug. 1, 2017.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) stated, "We will now begin marketing efforts in earnest. However, we have some very huge, potential orders that we have been in discussion with lately including one very large company that wants to purchase the entire productive capacity of our mill's capabilities including expanding to double or triple its current capacity."

According to David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, the company will stop processing for about half a day to build a frame to support the super sack. "The steel just arrived late yesterday afternoon. We should have that done today and be wide open by Thursday or Friday," says Schmitt.

"Profitability from Hemp, Inc.'s mill has been a long time coming and I would like to thank our shareholders for their patience in this regard. I also want to invite people to see the videos of the mill in progress on my Facebook page," concluded Perlowin.

To re-read the full press release (reported on 8/2/2017) on Hemp, Inc.'s sensational breaking news, click here.

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com



