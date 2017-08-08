Research Report of China's Electrolytic Aluminum Industry, 2017-2021 - Capacity Exceeded 44 Million Tons by the End of the First Half of 2017

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Research Report of China's Electrolytic Aluminum Industry, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Electrolytic aluminum is an extremely important industrial raw material. Aluminum and aluminum alloy are widely applied in many industries including construction, electronics and electric power, transportation, durable goods and packaging.

According to this research, China is the world's largest electrolytic aluminum producer with output volume accounting for over half of the world's, and it has remained rapid growing in these years. The CAGR of China's electrolytic aluminum output volume was 13.2% during 2006-2016 while that of other regions in the world declined slightly in the same period. China's output volume of electrolytic aluminum was 31.873 million tons in 2016, up by 1.3% YOY.

Annual import and export volume of electrolytic aluminum is quite low, which can be ignored compared to the domestic output volume. Terminal consumption of electrolytic aluminum is mainly centralized in construction & real estate, electronic & electric power and transportation while other industries such as machinery manufacturing and packaging also consume aluminum.

The cost of producing electrolytic aluminum mainly includes electrolytic aluminum, electric power, carbon anode, fluoride salt, labor cost, manufacturing cost and depreciation expense, of which electrolytic aluminum and electric power cost most, together accounting for 60-70%. In addition, freight influences the prices of aluminum greatly in market circulation.

As one of the core factors influencing market competition of electrolytic aluminum industry, electric prices have great impact on enterprises' competitiveness. Apart from that, electrolytic aluminum industry is a large consumer of electric power, the cost of which accounts for about 30-40% of the total cost. Quite a few electrolytic aluminum enterprises build their own power plants (most are using thermal power) in order to reduce cost, causing serious environmental pollution.

China's electrolytic aluminum capacity exceeded 44 million tons by the end of the first half of 2017, the growth rate of which is clearly higher than that of demand, showing the further exacerbation of overcapacity.



