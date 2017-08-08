Onshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
CAPEX ($bn) and Added and Existing Pipeline Length (km) Forecasts for Cross Border & Interstate Trunk and Transmission Pipelines Transporting Heavy, Ultra Heavy and Light Crude Oil and Dilbit, Refined Petroleum Products, NGLs (e.g. Condensate, LPG) and Processed and Unprocessed Natural Gas
Visiongain's extensive and detailed 416-page report reveals that onshore oil and gas pipeline infrastructure will experience CAPEX of $70.7bn in 2017.
Market scope:Oil & gas pipelines are an essential part of hydrocarbon transportation and distribution, and required to ensure the smooth operation of the energy industry. They are the most effective and economical means of transporting oil and gas. 2016 was an exciting but a controversial year for the onshore oil and gas pipeline industry. The year had undergone many standoffs over several pipeline projects and the market is currently experiencing several important changes, with strong economic and population growth in some developing countries. The plummeting oil price has also fuelled many heated discussions relating to major pipeline projects across the globe resulting in deferred and delayed projects in 2017.
This report represents a significantly expanded scope with freshly analysed conclusions and content including a new 108-page database of major existing pipelines in each region, analysis of 11 leading national markets, seven regions, a description of major geopolitical trends, analysis of the factors leading to the oil price collapse, PLUS an in-depth analysis of the oil price's relevance to the pipelines market.
You will find in-depth discussions of five of the largest market uncertainties presently:
• Analysis and scenario forecasts relating to the oil price fall
• Argentina shale possibilities,
• Mexican constitutional reform
• Asia's growing demand
• Violence in the Middle East
Read on to discover more. This extensive 418-page report contains 313 tables and figures for you to examine, providing a thorough assessment of the pipelines market.
The Onshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Market Report 2017-2027 report responds to your need for definitive oil & gas pipelines market data:
• Where are the oil & gas pipelines market opportunities?
- 313 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy. Find global baselines and forecasts for onshore pipeline network length (km) in each of the 11 forecast countries, in each of the 7 regions, and globally.
• When will the oil & gas pipelines market grow?
- Global, regional and oil & gas pipelines submarket CAPEX forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027
• Which oil & gas pipelines application submarkets will flourish from 2017-2027?
- Oil Pipeline Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
- Gas Pipeline Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Where are the regional oil & gas pipelines market opportunities from 2017-2027?
- 7 regions are analyzed in the report both in terms of CAPEX levels from 2017-2027, but also in terms of additional pipeline network length (km) and total length (km):
- North America oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- Central America oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- South America oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- Eurasia oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- Middle East oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- Africa oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- The following 11 national markets represent the countries of greatest opportunity in the coming ten years in terms of overall market growth into 2027. Capex, additional pipeline network length (km) and total length (km) are revealed from 2017-2027:
- United States oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- Canada oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- Mexico oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- Argentina oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- Columbia oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- Russia oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- China oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- India oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- Iran oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- Kenya oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
- Nigeria oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027
• Where are the major oil & gas pipelines contracts, projects and programmes?
- A 108-page database reveals existing major trunk/transmission oil and gas pipelines globally, divided by region and country.
• Who are the leading oil & gas pipelines companies? See CAPEX, market share and analysis for the leading 5 companies:
- TransCanada
- Enbridge
- Gazprom
- Kinder Morgan
- Energy Transfer Partners
• What are the factors influencing oil & gas pipelines market dynamics?
- Technological issues and constraints.
- Political risk and security issues
- Supply and demand dynamics
- Analysis of barriers to entry
- Demographic changes
Companies Mentioned in This Report
Aboriginal Pipeline Group
Abu Dhabi Gas Industries Company (Gasco)
Access pipeline
Acoustek
Advantage Pipeline, L.L.C
Africa Oil
Agip
Agip International (N.A.) N.V.
AGL Resources
Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC)
Alfapipe
American Midstream
Americas Petrogas
Anadarko
ANCAP
Andes Energia
ANR
APA Group
Apache Corporation
Apex Pipeline Services
APLNG
A.P. Moller-Maersk
Armrosgazprom
Atlanta Gas Light
Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC
Atlas Pipeline Partners
Axpo
Azabache
Azerbaijan International Operating Company
Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco)
BakkenLink Pipeline LLC
Baseli Ba Liseli Resources (BBLR)
Beijing Huayou Gas Company
Beltransgaz
Beowolf Energy of New York
BG Group
BG Overseas Holdings Ltd
Black Hills Energy
Blackrock
Blueknight Energy Partners
BOTAÅž
BP
BP Austria
BP Pipelines (North America) Inc
BPC
Bridas Corp.
Brion Energy Corporation
Bulgartransgaz
Cabot Oil and Gas
Cairn India Ltd.
Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
Caliber Midstream Partners
Camac Energy
Canocol
Canyon Midstream
CenterPoint Energy
Central New York Oil & Gas
CFE
Cheniere Energy
Chevron
Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Co.
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
China Petroleum Pipeline (CPP) Company
Clarksville Gas & Water Department
CMS Energy
Columbia Gas Transmission
Columbia Gulf Transmission
Columbia Pipeline Group
Comisión Federal de Electricidad- CFE
Compañía General de Combustibles S.A.
ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Scandinavia
Constitution Pipeline Co
Crosstex Energy Partnership
Daehan Oil Pipeline Corporation (DOPCO)
Dakota Access, LLC
DCP Midstream Partners
Delaware Basin Express
Delect Logistics Partners LP
Diamond Pipeline LLC
Dodsal Group
Dolphin Energy
Dominion Energy
DONG E&P Norway
DONG Energy
DTE Energy
Duke Energy
E.ON
E.ON Ruhrgas
Eastern Shore Natural Gas
Ecopetrol
EDF
Edgen Group
Edison
EGAS
EGPC
El Paso Corporation
El Paso Pipeline Partners
Emera Brunswick Pipeline Company Ltd.
Empire
Enagás
Enarsa
Enbridge
EnCana
Endesa
Energie Beheer Nederland
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P
Eni
ENI-AGIP
EnLink Midstream Partners
ENPPI
Enstar/ANGDA
Enterprise Products Partners LP
EOG Resources
Epic Energy
EQT Midstream Partners
Equitrans
ERN Przyjazn SA
Essar Projects
ESSO Austria
ExxonMobil
FAR
Fairway Energy Partners
Fermaca
FGSZ
First Reserve
First Reserve Energy Infrastructure Fund
Florida Gas Trans Co
Fluxys
Gail
Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL)
Gas Transboliviano S.A
Gas Y Petroleo de Nequen
GASCADE
GASCO
Gaspetro,
Gassco
Gassled
Gastec
Gas-Trading S.A
Gasunie
Gasunie Deutschland
Gazprom
Gaz-System S.A.
GDF Suez
GDF Suez E&P Norway
GLNG
GOGC
Golden Pass Pipeline
Gomeltransneft Druzhba
GRTgaz
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
Gulf Interstate Engineering
Gulf Oil
Gulf South Pipeline Company
HDUF
Hera
Hess Corporation
Holly Corporation
Howard Energy
Hunt Oil Company
Iberdrola
ICGB
Imperial Oil
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)
Infragas Norway
Inpex
Inter State Gas Systems of Pakistan
International Petroleum Investment Company
IPIC
Iroquois
Iroquois Pipeline Co
ITC Pipeline Company
Itochu
Jadranski naftovod
Japan Petroleum Exploration Company
Jemena Ltd
John Wood Group Engineering
Kaiser-Frontier Midstream
Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC
KazMunayGas
KAZTEC Engineering Limited
Kenya Pipeline Company
Keyera
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
Klaipedos Nafta
Koch Industries
Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS)
Kuwait Gulf Oil Co. (KGOC)
Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
Libya National Oil Corporation
LukArco
Lukoil
Madelena Ventures
Maersk Oil
Magellan Midstream Partners LP
Magnum Gas Storage LLC
Marathon Oil
Marathon Pipeline
Medallion Midstream
Meritage Midstream
MERO Pipeline GmbH
Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P.
Millennium Pipeline
Minnesota Pipeline Company
Missan Oil Company
Mobil Caspian Pipeline Co
MOL
Montreal Pipe Line Limited
Morgan Energy Partners LP
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners
Mountain Valley Pipeline/EQT Corp
Mozambique Pipeline Investments Company (ROMPCO)
MRC Global
Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise
Myria Holdings
Nacap
Naftiran Intertrade
Naftna Industrija Srbije
NAmerico
National Iranian Gas Company
National Oilwell Varco
Natural Fenosa
Nautronix
Navitas Midstream Partners
NestOil
NET Mexico Pipeline
Net4Gas
NextEra Energy
NEXUS Gas Transmission
NGL Energy Partners
NICO
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)
Nippon Steel
NiSource
Njord Gas Infrastructure
NOGAT B.V.
Norsea Gas
Norsk Hydro
North Dakota Pipeline Company
Northern Natural Gas Co
NorthStar Midstream
Northwest Natural Gas Company
Northwest Pipeline Co
NuStar Energy LP
Occidental Petroleum
Odebrecht
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia (OBC)
Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados Ecuador (OCP)
Oman Gas Company (OGC)
OMV
ONEOK
Open Grid Europe
Ophir Energy
OptaSense
Origin Energy
Országos Villamostáv-vezeték (OVIT)
Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC
Oryx Midstream Services
Pacific Natural Gas
Pacific Rubiales
Palisade Investment Partners
Pan American Energy
Panhandle Energy
Pasa Norte Pipeline Group
PDVSA
Pecom Energia
Pembina
Pemex
PEMEX- Petróleos Mexicanos
PennEast Pipeline Co
Penspen
Perenco
Perryville Gas Storage LLC
Petoro, Solveig Gas Norway
Petrobras
PetroChina
PETROGET
Petroleo Ipiranga
Petróleos de Venezuela
Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)
Petrominerales
Petronas
Petronas Gas Berhad
PetroVietnam
PGNiG
Philippine National Oil Co.
Phillips 66
Phoenix Energy Holdings Limited
Piedmont Natural Gas
PipeSak
Plains All American
Plains Midstream
Plinacro
Pluspetrol
Portland Pipe Line Corporation
Product IOCL
Promigas
PTT Public Company Limited
Punj Lloyd Group
QCLNG
QGPC
QinetiQ
Rangeland Energy
Repsol
Repsol-YPF
Resources Limited
Retail Employees Superannuation Trust
Rimrock Midstream
Rosneft
Rosneft - Shell Caspian Ventures Ltd.
Royal Dutch Shell
Ruhr Oel
Ruhrgas
Ruhrgas Transport
RWE
RWE Dea Norway
Ryckman Creek Resources
Sabal Trail Transmission
Sacagawea Pipeline Company
SacOil Holdings
Saddlehorn Pipeline Co
SAFER Exploration & Production Operations Company
SAGE
Saipem
Sarmatia
Saudi Aramco
SDFI
SECKO (Enterprise and Genesis Energy)
SemGroup
Sempra Energy
Sempra Mexico
Shell
Shell Austria
Shell Canada
Shell Caspian Ventures Ltd.
Shell Pipeline
Shenergy Group
Silex Gas Norway
Sinclair Oil
Singapore Power International
Sinopec
SK Corporation
SOCAR
Société Togolaise de Gaz
Sonatrach
Sotugat
South Oil Company (SOC)
Southern Star Central Corp.
Southern Union Gas Company
Spectra Energy Partners
Spectra Energy Transmission
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
Statoil Petroleum
Sumikin Engineering Company
Suncor
Sunoco Logistics Partners
Tallgrass Energy Partners
Targa Resources
TC PipeLines
TecGas NV
Techint
Tecpetrol
Tenaris
Tesoro Corporation
Texas Gas Transmission
TexStar Logistics
Thales
Tojiktransgaz
Tokyo Gas Company
Total E&P UK Plc
Total S.A.
Toyota Tshusho
TPAO
Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG
TransCanada
Transco
Transitgas AG
Transneft
Transpetrol AS
Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brazil S.A
Transportadora de Gas del Norte S.A
Transportadora de Gas Natural del Noroeste
Transportadora GASENE S.A.
Transwestern Pipeline Co
TRAO
Triton Colombia
Trunkline Gas Co
Tullow Oil
Turkmengaz
Turkmennebitgazgurlushyk
U.S. Steel Tubular Products
UGI Energy Services
UkrTransNafta
Unita Express Pipeline Co
Uzbekneftegas
Valero
Van Oord
Vega Midstream
Venture Production
Veresen
Vermont Gas
Victorian Funds Management Corporation
W & G Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co
WBI Energy
Wentworth
Western Refining Inc.
WGL Midstream
Willbros Group
Williams Partners LP
Wingas GmbH & Co. KG
Wintershall
Wolverine Pipe Line Company
Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales- YPF
Yangkou Port Co. Ltd
YPFB
Zarara Oil & Gas.
Zydeco
