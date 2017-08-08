LONDON, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CAPEX ($bn) and Added and Existing Pipeline Length (km) Forecasts for Cross Border & Interstate Trunk and Transmission Pipelines Transporting Heavy, Ultra Heavy and Light Crude Oil and Dilbit, Refined Petroleum Products, NGLs (e.g. Condensate, LPG) and Processed and Unprocessed Natural Gas

Visiongain's extensive and detailed 416-page report reveals that onshore oil and gas pipeline infrastructure will experience CAPEX of $70.7bn in 2017.

Market scope:Oil & gas pipelines are an essential part of hydrocarbon transportation and distribution, and required to ensure the smooth operation of the energy industry. They are the most effective and economical means of transporting oil and gas. 2016 was an exciting but a controversial year for the onshore oil and gas pipeline industry. The year had undergone many standoffs over several pipeline projects and the market is currently experiencing several important changes, with strong economic and population growth in some developing countries. The plummeting oil price has also fuelled many heated discussions relating to major pipeline projects across the globe resulting in deferred and delayed projects in 2017.

This report represents a significantly expanded scope with freshly analysed conclusions and content including a new 108-page database of major existing pipelines in each region, analysis of 11 leading national markets, seven regions, a description of major geopolitical trends, analysis of the factors leading to the oil price collapse, PLUS an in-depth analysis of the oil price's relevance to the pipelines market.

You will find in-depth discussions of five of the largest market uncertainties presently:

• Analysis and scenario forecasts relating to the oil price fall

• Argentina shale possibilities,

• Mexican constitutional reform

• Asia's growing demand

• Violence in the Middle East

The Onshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Market Report 2017-2027 report responds to your need for definitive oil & gas pipelines market data:

• Where are the oil & gas pipelines market opportunities?

- 313 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy. Find global baselines and forecasts for onshore pipeline network length (km) in each of the 11 forecast countries, in each of the 7 regions, and globally.

• When will the oil & gas pipelines market grow?

- Global, regional and oil & gas pipelines submarket CAPEX forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027

• Which oil & gas pipelines application submarkets will flourish from 2017-2027?

- Oil Pipeline Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Gas Pipeline Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Where are the regional oil & gas pipelines market opportunities from 2017-2027?

- 7 regions are analyzed in the report both in terms of CAPEX levels from 2017-2027, but also in terms of additional pipeline network length (km) and total length (km):

- North America oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- Central America oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- South America oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- Eurasia oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- Middle East oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- Africa oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- The following 11 national markets represent the countries of greatest opportunity in the coming ten years in terms of overall market growth into 2027. Capex, additional pipeline network length (km) and total length (km) are revealed from 2017-2027:

- United States oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- Canada oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- Mexico oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- Argentina oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- Columbia oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- Russia oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- China oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- India oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- Iran oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- Kenya oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

- Nigeria oil & gas pipelines forecast 2017-2027

• Where are the major oil & gas pipelines contracts, projects and programmes?

- A 108-page database reveals existing major trunk/transmission oil and gas pipelines globally, divided by region and country.

• Who are the leading oil & gas pipelines companies? See CAPEX, market share and analysis for the leading 5 companies:

- TransCanada

- Enbridge

- Gazprom

- Kinder Morgan

- Energy Transfer Partners

• What are the factors influencing oil & gas pipelines market dynamics?

- Technological issues and constraints.

- Political risk and security issues

- Supply and demand dynamics

- Analysis of barriers to entry

- Demographic changes

