Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2017) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon") is pleased to announce today that it has retained Mr. Charles Dove, B. Sc. Physics, to serve as Technical Advisor to the Corporation's CEO Mr. Paul Haber.

Mr. Dove is a Professional Geophysicist who has over 37 years' experience in Oil and Gas exploration, development, project and company management, of which, 27 of those years he was involved with the management of private and public companies. Mr. Dove is a company builder with a strong appreciation of factors affecting economic viability of projects and companies.

Mr. Dove previously served as President, Chief Operating Officer of Dejour Energy (Alberta) Ltd and as a Director of Dejour Energy Inc. Dejour Energy (Alberta) Ltd reached 1000 boe per day within its first two years of operation. Subsequent to Dejour, Mr. Dove was the President and CEO of Premier Petroleum Corp., a private Oil Company that identified, purchased and developed a light sweet oil opportunity in Alberta that flowed 120 barrels a day and then successfully negotiated a 50% farm in that resulted in three additional wells being successfully drilled and produced.

"Advantagewon is fulfilling a key goal by adding someone to our team who is a successful Geophysicist as well as an experienced corporate manager. We'd like to welcome Charles aboard," cites Paul Haber, CEO & Director of Advantagewon Oil Corp. Mr. Haber further stated: "We are committed to advancing our current projects as far as possible and are assembling a team that is capable of finding, developing and running Oil & Gas fields."

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon Oil Corp., is a Toronto-based Oil Company with a focus on development opportunities in the State of Texas. Advantagewon currently owns two properties in the State of Texas: the Saratoga property located in Hardin County, Texas; and the LaVernia property located in Guadalupe County, Texas.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Paul Haber

CEO & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (416) 318-6501

E: paul.haber@aoc-oil.com

W: www.advantagewonoilcorp.com

