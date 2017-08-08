NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB), a medical software company focused on delivering case-based data analytics at the speed of surgery, today announces its agreement with a national sales and business development partner with specialized capabilities in healthcare solutions delivery. ORHub's reach will now extend into executive suites with hospitals and hospital systems in 11 major U.S. metropolitan markets.

The new partnership will drive sales and scaling of the ORHub Surgical Resource Management Platform across the United States, leveraging the partner's world-class capabilities in healthcare business development and sales of healthcare solutions. Furthermore, the partnership accelerates the rate at which ORHub can execute its scaling strategy by providing the expertise, relationships, scale, and reach needed to take advantage of national market opportunities.

With access to the healthcare-focused resources offered by its new sales partner, ORHub will focus on implementing and scaling its production-ready software nationwide. Currently used at two major hospitals in Southern California, ORHub's software can analyze procedures and offer dynamic and predictive analysis around micro-costing and process improvement for hospital CFOs, perioperative suites, procurement and physicians. This will enable additional revenue capture in hospital facilities, providing transformative strategies for hospitals in today's uncertain and cost-conscious healthcare market.

"This sales partner contract gives ORHub immediate scale and reach into a national sales infrastructure. It allows us to focus on our software and analytics platform and help hospitals and surgeons make real-time, data-driven decisions that improve business profitability and patient outcomes. Utilizing the resources of our new national sales partner, we intend to accelerate our existing national relationships and deliver our transformative software to key hospital groups and hospitals across the United States and internationally," says ORHub CEO Colt Melby.

Powered by the Microsoft Azure platform, ORHub is primed to play a national role in delivering cost reduction and actionable resource analytics tools in spinal, hip & knee, cardiac & cardiology, and neurosurgery procedures, offering greatly improved resource allocation, real-time monitoring of surgery, and predictive analysis.

The value of this revolutionary system is illustrated in a recent Microsoft case study, available at http://nnw.fm/2iGHh

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is a medical software company focused on delivering case-based data analytics at the speed of surgery. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web-enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

