Puration Inc.: Puration Advances $100 Million Revenue Strategy As Marijuana Justice Act Is Proposed To Congress

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) is preparing for the "inevitability" of marijuana legalization in the United States. "It's not if," says Brian Shibley, CEO of Puration, "marijuana legalization is inevitable. It's only a matter of when. U.S. Senator Booker's recent introduction of the Marijuana Justice Act to legalize marijuana federally and encourage states to legalize marijuana is yet another indication of the inevitability of marijuana legalization. Puration will be ready."

Puration recently acquired a 25-greenhouse grow operation and signed its first $1.2 million contract with a plan to realize $100 million in potential annual sales. The Company has published an online presentation that outlines the Company's overall strategy to establish itself as the leader in the cannabis extraction market in conjunction with the ever-evolving landscape of the expansion of marijuana legalization. The recent acquisition was timed in conjunction with key events in the legalization of medical marijuana in Texas. The Company's extracts are found today in consumer food and beverages and the Company is making plans for a pharmaceutical extract that has already received university research feedback indicating the extract rivals that of GW Pharmaceuticals.

The presentation is available by following the link below:

Puration's Grow Operation Business Strategy Overview

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

