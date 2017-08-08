ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- AssistRx (ARx), the leading enterprise software platform focused on specialty and highly managed medications, today named Jason Reynolds as its executive vice president of commercial operations. In this role, Reynolds will leverage his strategic vision and process expertise to accelerate the company's misson. The iAssist platform is focused on providing specialty pharmaceutical brands superior capabilities and insights to advance the patient journey from the point of prescription to the point of patient care.

Reynolds brings more than 25 years of experience working in and providing technology enabled solutions to the life sciences industry. He will be responsible for overseeing the account management, business development, physician support teams and marketing capabilities of the company. Reynolds will also work to extend the partner network to further accelerate the ecosystem visibility for its numerous stakeholders.

"We are proud to add Jason to our rapidly growing team. His experience leading enterprise field sales organizations, high velocity inside sales teams and customer success operations will prove invaluable as demand for iAssist continues to grow," said Edward Hensley, co-founder and chief commercial officer of AssistRx. "His leadership and strategic guidance drive AssistRx even closer toward achieving our mission of accelerating time-to-therapy, improving patient adherence and ensuring the best treatment outcomes for patients."

Prior to joining the AssistRx team, Jason held several executive sales roles at leading healthcare and technology companies, such as Intralinks, Intuit, Sparta Systems and Phase Forward.

"AssistRx is in a very exciting growth period, and I am proud to join a company that delivers innovative industry-changing solutions," said Reynolds. "This company's solutions are making a real impact on the numerous stakeholders delivering specialty pharmaceuticals to patients. I am proud to be part of a team dedicated to simplifying the process and providing better treatment to the millions of patients who need these highly managed medicines."

About AssistRx

AssistRx's mission is to connect the patient-centric healthcare team through integrated technology solutions. The AssistRx Platform is a HIPAA compliant, secure, cloud-based platform that allows for the configuration of patient access workflows through its flagship product, iAssist, with acceleration services tailored to the business and therapy needs of specific drugs, and the patients that take those drugs. AssistRx has built upon the success of the Platform and iAssist with a reporting and analytics platform, eInformatix, that is focused on specialty and highly managed drug therapies. For additional information visit www.assistrx.com.

