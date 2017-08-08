LOUISVILLE, KY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- FacilityONE Technologies, LLC, which provides a cloud-based Facility Information Solution (FIS) that enhances a building's functional and economic lifespan and boosts employee productivity, announced today that Joseph Smaha has joined the organization as an investor and member of its Board of Directors. Smaha, a former Navy veteran, has more than five decades of experience in business development and entrepreneurship, bringing a significant depth of expertise and leadership to his role.

Smaha's strong business acumen has been the key in helping facilitate organizational growth and maturity for establishments in various industries, from technology and communications to education and food service. He has held numerous leadership roles, including vice president of development for Long John Silver's Seafood Shoppes, and served on various boards of directors including the Louisville Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Education Foundation and Sanibel Captiva Lion's Club.

"Joseph's vast background in facilitating major organizational growth will bring insightful perspectives to our board. His understanding and experience with the technology sector, as well as his business proficiency, will make him an integral asset to the FacilityONE team," said Chandler Rapson, Chairman, FacilityONE.

For over a decade, Smaha has helped to provide C2 Facility Solutions with the capital investment necessary to further advance its enhanced facility management services. He also served on Wendy's International First Franchisee Advisory Board, where he developed the fast food chain's most successful national roll-out of a new product at the lowest cost of implementation.

"We are excited to welcome Joseph to the FacilityONE Board of Directors and team of investors. Throughout his career, he has established a remarkable track record for enabling businesses to achieve operational success through the provision of necessary insight and resources, making him the optimal candidate for this position," said Cathy Powell-Voigt, Executive Chair and CEO of FacilityONE. "His leadership and contributions will enable us to stay ahead of industry trends by expanding and enhancing our services."

"FacilityONE's mission aligns with one of my greatest passions, enhancing operational efficiencies across all industries, including the education sector," said Smaha. "One of the most exciting things about joining the FacilityONE board is the opportunity to contribute to one of the company's newest endeavors, improving logistical and safety management in schools. I look forward to working alongside a dedicated and knowledgeable team to help further FacilityONE's success as the leader in facility management solutions."

Smaha is an advocate of student and school system empowerment and has been a supporter of Kentucky's Schools of Excellence Program, previously known as the Flags of Excellence Program. He is a noted presenter at the Mercer University Executive Forum and Business School and a graduate of the University of Georgia.

Based in Louisville, Ky., FacilityONE Technologies provides web-based Facility Information Solutions (FIS) that simplify facility management by enhancing a building's functional and economic lifespan and employee productivity. It offers the only Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM) and asset management solutions enhanced by SmartPrint technology to support data aggregation, compliance and risk mitigation. The FacilityONE FIS is suitable for buildings and organizations of all sizes, and is currently being utilized to organize and transform facility management of millions of square feet worldwide.

