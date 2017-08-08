Two Day SOPs for FDA-Regulated Industry Seminar: Best Practices to Withstand FDA Expectations (Research Triangle, NC, United States - December 7-8, 2017)

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

One of the best ways to ensure that an organization meets its regulatory obligations is to follow SOPs. SOPs are standardized procedures and processes prepared with enough detail to ensure that tasks are performed consistently each time they are done. SOPs are also required to be in compliance with regulations and guidelines internationally, across all regulated functions. Lack of SOPs and not following SOPs are often cited in regulatory inspections as deficiencies that must be corrected. Poorly prepared SOPs or poor compliance with existing SOPs can compromise a drug development program, an effective quality system, and may result in product recalls.

This workshop will explore what SOPs are, what they are used for, when they are required, how to write them effectively for compliance and for implementation within the organization, and how to ensure effective communication and training of procedures within the SOPs.

Learning Objectives:

Regulatory requirements for SOPs

Legal requirements for SOP creation and maintenance

Types of SOPs

Formats and essential components of SOPs

How to effectively write an SOP to ensure compliance

SOP training and implementation

Deviations from and changes to SOPs

This workshop will be beneficial for individuals supporting clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, regulatory affairs, compliance, quality control, and quality assurance:

Directors

Managers

Supervisors

Auditors

Regulatory operations

Clinical investigators, site management and contracting personnel

Clinical operations

Project managers

Data management

Medical writers

Compliance officers

Anyone required to create SOPs for their job function in a regulated industry

