

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After the City of Chicago filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's plan to withhold federal funding from so-called 'sanctuary cities,' Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded on Monday with a strongly worded statement accusing the city of maintaining a 'culture of lawlessness.'



Sessions claimed the political leadership of Chicago has chosen to deliberately and intentionally adopt a policy that obstructs the country's lawful immigration system.



'They have demonstrated an open hostility to enforcing laws designed to protect law enforcement - Federal, state, and local - and reduce crime, and instead have adopted an official policy of protecting criminal aliens who prey on their own residents,' Sessions said.



'This is astounding given the unprecedented violent crime surge in Chicago, with the number of murders in 2016 surpassing both New York and Los Angeles combined,' he added. 'The city's leaders cannot follow some laws and ignore others and reasonably expect this horrific situation to improve.'



Sessions stated the administration will not give grant dollars to city governments that violate the rule of law and protect criminal aliens at the expense of public safety.



The comments from Sessions came after Chicago filed a federal lawsuit challenging a Justice Department policy that would withhold public safety grants from cities that decline to cooperate with federal immigration agents.



Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel argued the philosophy of community policing cannot succeed when a segment of the community is afraid to cooperate or communicate with the police.



'Chicago is a welcoming City and always will be, and we will not be blackmailed by President Trump's Justice Department,' Emanuel said.



He added, 'Forcing us to choose between our values and our Police Department's philosophy of community policing is a false choice, and it is a choice that would ultimately undermine our public safety agenda.'



Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson also disagreed with the suggestion that undocumented immigrants are driving violence in the city, and argued officers should be focused on community policing and not trying to be the immigration police.



